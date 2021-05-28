Cancel
Politics

Quebec nationalism push poses election challenge for Canada PM Trudeau

By David Ljunggren
Reuters
 20 days ago
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Some 25 years after an independence bid by Quebec almost broke Canada apart, a new push by the province to strengthen its French-speaking identity poses an awkward challenge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau months before an expected election.

Quebec, a political battleground that accounts for almost a quarter of the 338 seats in the federal House of Commons, has a history of separatist governments, one of which held a 1995 referendum on independence that only just failed.

Premier Francois Legault is a nationalist who rejects separatism but wants more rights for Quebec, which has just 8.5 million people and constantly frets about its linguistic and cultural heritage on a continent with hundreds of millions of English speakers.

This month, Legault vowed to amend Canada’s Constitution to recognize French as Quebec’s only official language and to call Quebec a “nation” to underscore its distinct status, not to assert that it is a separate state.

Legault said he would do so through a rarely invoked authority to unilaterally change parts of the Constitution that affect just one province. The move is largely symbolic, since French is already the province’s only official language and the federal Parliament in 2006 recognized Quebec as a nation inside Canada.

But some legal experts say the move is unconstitutional, and it has raised fears inside and outside Quebec that it could put new strains on national unity at a time when some western provinces have expressed unhappiness with federal policies.

Legault, whose CAQ party faces a provincial election in October 2022, says he is addressing concerns that the use of French is slipping.

It is a dilemma for Trudeau, a fluent French speaker whose father, Pierre, fiercely opposed Quebec separatism when he was prime minister but enacted legislation recognizing French, for the first time, as one of Canada’s two official languages.

A Leger poll this week showed the vast majority of Quebec’s French-speaking residents backing the proposals. If Trudeau opposes Legault, he could threaten some of the seats the Liberals hold in the province.

“We’ve all been through the constitutional battles of the past number of decades that have left many scars on many people,” Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday, referring to the two referendums on Quebec independence, in 1980 and 1995.

He said he could live with Legault’s proposed change, adding, however, that the rights of both French and English speakers must be protected.

ANGLOPHONE QUEBECERS ‘VERY UNHAPPY’

Trudeau must increase his support in Quebec from the last election in 2019 if he wants to regain a parliamentary majority. Like Trudeau, the leaders of other federal parties - including the official opposition Conservatives - did not condemn Legault’s move.

“I think electoral pragmatism is playing a role here, absolutely,” said Daniel Beland, who heads the Institute for the Study of Canada at Montreal’s McGill University.

The Liberals hold 35 of Quebec’s 78 seats, just ahead of the separatist Bloc Quebecois at 32. Trudeau’s party is leading in Quebec, but is only 3 percentage points ahead of the Bloc, according to a Leger poll from this month.

The Quebec Community Groups Network, which seeks to defend anglophones, said Legault’s proposed measures “override fundamental human rights and will erode the vitality of our English-speaking minority community.”

Quebec’s anglophone population, roughly 10% of the province’s total, is concentrated in key parliamentary constituencies and Liberals must keep them happy too.

“The English-speaking community is very angry. The risk is not so much that they will support another party - the risk is that they stay home,” said a senior Liberal with direct knowledge of the issue.

The English speakers’ votes are “key for getting us over the finish line, and them staying home could make the difference between winning and losing,” said the Liberal, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Another concern is that Quebec’s move will set a precedent that could prompt other provinces to seek constitutional changes for political reasons.

One Conservative lawmaker suggested that Alberta, where a nascent separatist party is seeking to take advantage of unhappiness with Ottawa, could unilaterally change the equalization system - under which richer provinces subsidize poorer ones - in order to hang onto more of its tax revenue.

Reuters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
Americasthebeaumontnews.ca

Indigenous funding a massive failure

On his last day in Parliament as prime minister in 1984, Pierre Trudeau said: “I do not think the purpose of a government is to right the past. It cannot rewrite history. It is our purpose to be just in our time.”. It’s clear almost four decades later that we...
Politicsq107.com

Motion on Quebec nationhood, constitutional change gets green light from MPs

Federal lawmakers are acknowledging Quebec’s right to unilaterally change the Constitution in line with proposed reforms to the province’s language law. In the House of Commons on Wednesday, a motion from Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet that asked lawmakers to recognize that right passed 281-2 with all-party support. Blanchet’s motion...
Politicsvernonmatters.ca

Tories demand Trudeau fire defence minister over response to military misconduct

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives are demanding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fire Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan following what they describe as years of mismanagement and coverups. Opposition Leader Erin O’Toole threw down the gauntlet in the House of Commons Tuesday, saying Sajjan’s record as defence minister speaks for itself as...
Minoritieshumboldtjournal.ca

Canada excoriated as racist failure during farewell speeches by departing MPs

OTTAWA — Canada was excoriated as a racist, hypocritical failure Tuesday as MPs who don't intend to seek re-election said their official farewells to Parliament. Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, the New Democrat MP for Nunavut, used the opportunity to blast Canada as a country built on the oppression of Indigenous People and whose history is "stained with blood."
Worldmountainviewtoday.ca

Trudeau says no 'silver bullet' to vaccinate world amid debate on patent rules

BRUSSELS — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent his last day in Europe on Tuesday thanking leaders and local workers for getting COVID-19 vaccines to Canada, saying there is no "silver bullet" that results in shots being available around the world. Trudeau visited the manufacturing facility in Puurs, Belgium, where Canada's...
WorldPrime Minister of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, on the margins of the NATO Summit. The leaders discussed efforts to end the global COVID-19 pandemic, and measures taken in Canada and the Netherlands to keep people safe and to support workers and businesses. They emphasized the importance of encouraging an economic recovery that benefits everyone.
WorldBloomberg

Trudeau Urged to Drop Border Ambiguity and Salvage Summer Travel

Tourism businesses pushed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to relax stringent Canadian border rules in time to salvage the summer travel season, calling for a nationwide plan to reopen the country as the Covid-19 pandemic eases. The Tourism Industry Association of Canada, the National Airlines Council of Canada and other business...
PoliticsLucknow Sentinel

Alberta referendum on equalization puts federal leaders in difficult position

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole are refusing to be drawn on Alberta’s upcoming referendum on equalization, making it unclear if anyone will be listening when Albertans speak this fall. For Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, the referendum is a way of highlighting the unfairness of...
Americascochranetimespost.ca

Doob and Sprott: Trudeau should not tolerate the torture of prisoners in Canada

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) states on its website that administrative and disciplinary segregation — solitary confinement — no longer exists in Canadian federal penitentiaries. This is true only because Parliament changed the name to Structured Intervention Units (SIUs). CSC has ensured that the practice still exists, notwithstanding court decisions prohibiting it and Parliament’s rebranding.
PoliticsPrime Minister of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today met with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, on the margins of the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium. Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Sánchez discussed the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Trudeau expressed Canada’s gratitude for Spain’s ongoing support for exporting vaccines to Canada. The two leaders also spoke about the strength of transatlantic relations and their collaboration within NATO.
Americasanishinabeknews.ca

Letter to the Editor: Pierre Elliott Trudeau and Residential schools

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since he became PM of Canada has been doing lip service on almost everything, except raising taxes, throwing money towards barbaric ideological backward third-world countries, devastating our economy and Country. Now he is blaming the Catholic Church for these Residential schools and yet it was always...