For Schuylkill County woman, seeing bald eagle flying toward her car was ‘exhilarating’

Having a love for the outdoors, Denise Lee Kranch of Schuylkill Township has seen bald eagles before.

But on Wednesday morning in Tamaqua, Kranch saw one closer than ever before. Close enough to photograph it through her windshield as it flew toward her car.

The picture, which Kranch posted on her Facebook page, has been making the rounds on social media.

“Amazing photo,” Nikki Burkert of Hamburg posted in reaction to Kranch’s picture on Facebook.

“Is that a squirrel?” Barbara Weedon of York County asked in her post about the animal clutched in the eagle’s talons.

Kranch was driving her 87-year-old mother to a doctor’s appointment at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, heading east on West Spruce Street toward the light at the Center Street (Route 309) intersection in Tamaqua.

“As I was approaching the light at the intersection, I could see the eagle coming at me up the street [from the Little Schuylkill River’s direction],” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m never going to get my camera phone in time for this.’ It was coming fast.”

But Kranch did indeed grab her phone in time as she stopped at the light.

“I hit the camera icon on my screen, held it up toward the eagle and just started tapping the button as it came right at us,” she said. “It was so cool. I could see its wingspan. Then it went down [behind a dip in the road] and came back up with that squirrel.”

The eagle then flew past, with its left wingtip just inches above Kranch’s driver-side window.

“It was fantastic,” she said. “I was very exhilarated. My mom was screaming [in delight]. It was amazing.”

Kranch, a craftsperson and spiritual medium who now spends her time caring for her mother, is an avid bird watcher with a birdhouse in her yard.

“When my children were younger, I used to take them to the Carbon County Environmental Education Center [in Summit Hill] to look at birds of prey,” she said. “I understand eagle sightings are really rare because they’re endangered.”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been involved in efforts to protect bald eagles, which are no longer listed as endangered or threatened and remain protected under three federal acts .

“In 1983, there were a mere three [eagle] nests left in the entire state,” the Game Commission website states. “With the help of the Canadian government, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and several other states reintroduced bald eagle chicks from Canada back to the Northeast United States. Today, Pennsylvania boasts more than 300 nests.”

Kranch said her husband, while going to work in the mornings, sometimes sees an eagle, probably the same one she saw Wednesday, flying over the Little Schuylkill River. Bald eagles are commonly seen near rivers and other bodies of water, according to the Game Commission website.

“For me, seeing an eagle that close gave me such an uplifting feeling,” Kranch said. “It was something my mom and I both needed because we’d both been kind of down after having COVID recently. Seeing a sight like that is one of those memories you treasure.”

