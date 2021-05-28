Real Estate Roundup: Houston senior living community sold; Banta Corp. expands lease

-- Radix Engineering and Software, in collaboration with HPC Hamburg Port Consulting, the Supply Chain & Logistics Technology Program - University of Houston, and UTC Overseas, Inc., is developing a ‘Smart Port’ Digital Growth Masterplan for the Port of Açu (PdA), the largest private port in Latin America. The goal is to develop a 5–10-year vision for the technological platform of the Port and its ecosystem, focused on the optimization of operations, attraction of new businesses that are technologically aligned, and the establishment of a technological governance plan and systems architecture. PdA expects to generate greater efficiency, reduction in the time of shipments/landing and connection of all clusters and production steps, such as movement statistics, availability, maritime safety data, customer specifics, and engagement with all stakeholders in the ecosystem. The Digital Masterplan will include the proposal to digitize the different stages of the logistical process and attract new business to the productive port. Commented Margaret Kidd, Program Director, Supply Chain & Logistics Technology, University of Houston: “The University of Houston, UTC Overseas and HPC Hamburg Port Consulting are nodes in the global value chain. The opportunity to collaborate with Radix in developing a digital-growth master plan for Port of Açu is ingenuity defined. Global human capital optimizing local and global technical issues. This is the Radix Approach! “Beyond digitization, the ‘port of the future’ plans for new industry cluster needs, looks to collaborative partnerships to drive innovation and growth, applies the value proposition of the ‘triple bottom line’, understands the importance of filling the skills gap to not only prepare the ‘workforce of the future’, but more saliently to attract knowledge intensive industries, such as high-tech,” said Margaret Kidd. Commented Luis Alfredo de Almeida Cruz, Radix Business Development Manager: “Radix had already finished some digitalization projects for other ports, notably the CSN Port at city of Itaguaí, Rio de Janeiro State, and some VALE ports. We also have ongoing projects with Cargill Brazil Assets. We’ve found that the digitization of the various stages of the production process will allow the analysis of medium and long-term trends, with the aim of increasing the availability and efficiency of the port. This will lead to better decision-making - based on data - reacting more quickly to the market and with a leaner, more reliable and economical cargo movement.” Commented José Firmo, Chairman from the Port of Açu: “Large ports in the world, such as Antwerp, Rotterdam and Hamburg use different and excellent port and maritime traffic management tools, but few operate in the way that Port of Açu operates, integrating these tools in the same environment. There is a worldwide demand for greater integration of port and navigation systems. This plan places Port of Açu on the same level as the main ports in the world.” Commented Pablo Bowen, Associate Partner of HPC Hamburg Port Consulting: “HPC Hamburg Port Consulting has 45 years of experience in the logistic and ports industry, and this is an important project for Port of Açu, Brazil, where we are currently developing other projects. To be a World Class Port is a must to success in the future, where Digital Master Plans are a key component to achieve that. It is not a matter to implement all the different technologies available. It is a matter to select the correct ones that support and add real value for your business. End to end visibility of the extended supply chain, including the last mile, is one of the challenges. Availability of common software platforms for port communities’ stakeholders sharing information and with efficient processes is another challenge and makes the difference between port communities.” To develop the project, Radix has conducted a thorough analysis of the current asset structure; a survey of essential technology for the future vision as a Digital Port; the establishment of a technological governance plan; the architecture design recommended for the business systems; as well as its role in developing and implementing the solutions. Brazil-Texas Connection “Brazil is one of the US’ strongest trading partners. The Port of Açu has a strong relationship with the Port of Houston, the Global Energy Capital. Fostering and improving this connection through increased trade and advanced technology is very exciting.” states Marco Poisler, COO of Global Energy & Capital Projects, UTC Overseas, Inc. UTC is a global logistics solutions provider with 36 offices in 18 countries. UTC brings to the table its expertise in providing specialized, turnkey transportation services to a wide variety of cargoes in the energy sector worldwide, along with boots-on-the-ground knowledge of the changes needed to facilitate enhanced port operations.