Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Positive Correlation between US stocks and bonds Reveal Rising Concerns over Inflation

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrelation between US stocks and bonds has turned positive and continued to rise. The phenomenon, not seen since September 2020, probably reveals increasing risk aversion, driven by rising inflation expectations. The correlation could return to negative, thus facilitating asset diversification, if inflation proves transitory and central banks could maintain its expansionary monetary policies. Otherwise, sustainably higher inflation could force central banks to unwind easing earlier than previously anticipated, tightening financial conditions for firms.

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Stocks And Bonds#Core Inflation#Headline Inflation#Y Y#The New York Fed#Brookings Institution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Global stocks rise on U.S. infrastructure deal, inflation data

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Global stock markets moved higher on Friday after Thursday's breakthrough in Washington talks to secure a bipartisan infrastructure deal, while oil prices headed toward a fifth consecutive weekly gain on hopes for demand growth. Investors have been looking to an infrastructure agreement to extend the...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors play Fed Chairman

* Dow advancing, S&P 500 up modestly, Nasdaq just below flat. * Financials lead S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold edges up, crude advances; bitcoin. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
Businessdnyuz.com

Data Confirm US Inflation Spike But Are Unlikely To Rattle Fed

Prices have indeed spiked in the United States, government data released Friday said, but analysts believe the increase isn’t enough to change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is planning to keep rates low to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE)...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

US consumer spending takes breather amid shortages; inflation rises

WASHINGTON (June 25): US consumer spending paused in May as shortages hurt motor vehicle purchases, but the supply constraints and increased demand for services helped to lift prices, with the Federal Reserve's main inflation measure rising by the most in 29 years. There was, however, some good news on inflation....
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks subdued as investors waver over U.S. inflation signals

LONDON/SYDNEY, June 24 (Reuters) - Global shares edged up on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar steadied below an 11-week high as investors reassessed U.S. Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction. In Europe, the STOXX 600 (.STOXX) opened 0.5% higher ahead of the release of...
Businessnewswars.com

Fed Chair Downplays Concern Over Rising Prices, Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before Congress on Tuesday and continued to peddle the “transitory” inflation narrative. Keeping with the dovish tone set after last week’s FOMC meeting, Powell reiterated that the central bank is not going to rush to raise interest rates, and he said the Fed would not hike rates merely in response to inflation worries.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
BusinessThe Daily Star

Fed’s mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors

Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the Federal Reserve about how hot it is willing to let inflation run before it begins unwinding pandemic-era monetary stimulus. Measures of markets' US inflation expectations hit multi-year highs in mid-May, but fell after comments from some Fed speakers and minutes from...
Businessmorns.ca

The missing piece in the Fed puzzle: World market themes for the week ahead

Next Friday’s U.S. employment report will allow investors to gauge whether a powerful U.S. recovery could push the Federal Reserve to start unwinding ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected. An unexpectedly hawkish Fed shifting its first post-pandemic rate hike into 2023 took markets by surprise, briefly denting stocks – before...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Key Inflation Data Attracting Attention

Investing.com - The dollar edged marginally lower in early European trade Friday, as traders warily awaited the release of key inflation data for clues over future Federal Reserve policy. At 2 AM ET (0600 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed's preferred inflation reading posts biggest annual increase since 1992

Core personal consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation reading, rose in May by the most in nearly three decades as the U.S. economy continued to gain momentum while COVID-19 lockdown restrictions eased. Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, jumped 3.4% annually, up from the 3.1% increase in April,...
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP Weaker after BOE Rate Decision; DXY Sideways - Market Minutes

A look across the majors sees many USD-pairs trading within +/-0.1% of their daily open; much ado about nothing. Aside from the GBP-crosses which are marginally weaker on the session, the major US economic data release did little to move markets. Fed speakers remain the dominant market force, more so...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps at Fibo Support but Sellers Vigilant

Last week saw Gold prices take a heavy hit, and a week later there’s still only been a mild recovery. Short-term Gold prices are range-bound, and given the drivers that have pushed the trend and the fact that they may not be in the spotlight until later summer, the potential for ranges in Gold seems high.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood...
BusinessShareCast

Europe close: Stocks retreat amid inflation concerns

European shares retreated on Wednesday as investors fretted over eurozone surveys showing a better-than-expected rise in June activity, but alongside rising inflation pressures. "The rebound in risk appetite continues to fizzle out, with equity indices mostly unimpressed by the ongoing high PMI readings that signal a continued economic rebound," said...
Businessinvesting.com

Is Gold Setting Up For A Rebound After Fed Induced Weakness?

Federal Reserve commentary prompts dollar strength and gold weakness. The sharp rebound in gold since April this year has ended abruptly, following news from a more hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) who now look to open discussions around tapering stimulus efforts. The Central Bank has also suggested that rates in the world’s largest economy could rise twice before the end of 2023.
Businessomahanews.net

Roundup: Tokyo stocks close flat on U.S. inflation concerns, weak yen

TOKYO, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed flat on Thursday as investors remained concerned about U.S. inflation levels and the domestic COVID-19 situation, while the yen's softer tone gave export-oriented issues a boost. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 0.34 points, or 0.00 percent, from Wednesday to close the...
Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

Asian stocks stall, markets eye US inflation signals

Asian stocks stalled on Thursday as China pushed lower, as the US dollar held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed US Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to the data ahead for direction. SYDNEY: Asian stocks stalled on Thursday, with China tilting lower, as the US dollar held...