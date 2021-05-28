Steelers 2021 team award projections before the season

No NFL team is without flaws. Be it glaring holes at a starting spot, a lack of depth or a future need, General Managers are always on the look out for new talent to upgrade their team. The Pittsburgh Steelers are far from finished constructing their 2021 roster from signings, trades and cuts this, team will look a whole lot different come September. But at the moment of writing, here are the 10 biggest areas of need the Steelers should address be it now or in the future.