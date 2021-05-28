Largest General Contractors/Construction Firms in Tampa Bay

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. Note: Firms appearing on both the lists ranked by local and total assets under management may show different figures. The data for total assets under management was pulled from the SEC and reflects the date shown. Local includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.