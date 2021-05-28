Cancel
World

The Latest: Delegates approve 16% increase to WHO budget

By The Associated Press
Republic
 28 days ago

GENEVA — Member countries of the World Health Organization have approved an “ambitious increase” in the budget for the U.N. health agency at a meeting, with some noting that WHO’s chronic underfunding cripples its ability to protect global health. Delegates at the World Health Assembly on Thursday approved a 16%...

www.therepublic.com
Worldwibqam.com

WHO’s Tedros on Tigray bombing: denying health care access to victims unacceptable

GENEVA (Reuters) – World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that ambulances had been blocked from reaching victims of an air strike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region this week, describing as “unacceptable” the denial of access to heath care for victims. “Attacks on civilians anywhere are completely unacceptable...
Worldworldnewsinfo4u.com

Dangerous Delta COVID-19 Variant Infecting Vaccinated Adults In Israel

In an alarming new development, the particularly virulent delta variant of COVID-19 has infected some fully vaccinated adults in Israel, officials there have reported. Though the daily total of new cases in the country on Thursday was a relatively low 200, about half of adults infected amid an outbreak of the delta variant had been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
Pharmaceuticalsspectrumnews1.com

UN-backed program trims forecast to supply COVID-19 vaccine

GENEVA (AP) — A public health group that manages the U.N.-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries is paring back its supply forecast for this year by more than 100 million doses, largely because a key Indian manufacturer has focused on needs at home. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance,...
Lawhealthitanalytics.com

ACA Withstands Another Court Challenge, HHS Boosts Public Health IT Workforce

- The Supreme Court once again upholds the ACA, but experts are worried some may still challenge the law. Meanwhile, HHS funding aims to bolster the public health IT workforce and intra-agency collaboration works toward antiviral drug development and better patient matching. Supreme Court Upholds ACA, Now Experts Wonder About...
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

STRENGTHENING INDIA’S PUBLIC HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the deficiencies in our healthcare system and significantly highlighted the under-investment in public health sector. The only way out is to strengthen our public healthcare system and ensure basic access to healthcare services to our entire population.
Lawlexblog.com

Health Care Law Brief

Proskauer's perspective on health care law and business. Proskauer's perspective on health care law and business. HHS Offers Increased Flexibility Regarding the Use of Provider Relief Fund Grant Money and Associated Data Reporting Obligations. By Daniel S. Weinstein & Ryan Blaney. This is the second of two posts discussing the...
Health Serviceskhn.org

Different Takes: Americans Have A Right To Health Care; Missourians At Risk Of Losing Medicaid

Editorial writers delve into these public health issues. Stat: Health Care Is A Human Right In Times Of Crisis. Why Not Every Day?. Much of the world has settled the matter of whether health care ought to be a human right. The United Nations said so in 1948. The American founders might as well have said it in 1776 when they listed life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness among citizens’ unalienable rights, but this vision has not yet been realized, as evidenced by rampant disparities in access to care. (Vikram Bakhru, 6/23)
Public Healthstateofpress.com

Infographic: The global COVID vaccine divide | Coronavirus pandemic News

Fewer than one percent of people in low-income countries have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. So far at least 2.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide with 40 million shots given every day, according to Our World in Data, a non-profit online scientific publication based at the University of Oxford.
Kidsrebelnews.com

World Health Org: Vaccinate kids against COVID — but also, it might not be safe

The World Health Organization has recently faced scrutiny over its decision to alter its vaccine messaging for children. Earlier this week, the WHO suggested countries hold off on vaccinating kids, but then tweaked the language on its website to say:. Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to...
HealthMedscape News

Progress in Immunization Safety Monitoring — Worldwide, 2010–2019

Omar Salman, MD; Katherine Topf; Rebecca Chandler MD; Laura Conklin MD. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(15):547-551. High levels of coverage with safe and effective immunizations are critical to the successful control and prevention of vaccine-preventable diseases worldwide. In addition to stringent standards to regulate the safety of vaccines, robust postlicensure monitoring systems help ensure that the benefits of vaccines continue to outweigh the risks for the populations who receive them. National Expanded Programmes on Immunization (EPI) are typically responsible for identifying and investigating adverse events following immunization (AEFI), including assessment of causality. National regulatory authorities (NRAs) are mandated to perform postlicensure surveillance of adverse drug reactions, including those associated with receipt of vaccines. This report describes global progress toward meeting World Health Organization (WHO) indicators on minimal country capacity for vaccine safety surveillance and coordination of AEFI reporting between countries' EPI and NRAs. In 2019, among 194 countries, 129 (66.5%) reported having an operational national AEFI causality review committee, compared with 94 (48.5%) in 2010. During 2010–2019, the proportion of countries reporting ≥10 AEFI per 100,000 surviving infants per year (an indicator of country capacity to monitor immunization safety) increased, from 41.2% to 56.2%. In 2019, however, only 46 (23.7%) countries reported AEFI data from both EPI and NRAs. Although global progress has been made toward strengthening systems for vaccine safety monitoring over the past decade, new indicators for monitoring global immunization safety performance are needed to better reflect program functionality. Continued global efforts will be vital to address barriers to routine reporting of AEFI, build national capacity for AEFI investigation and data management, and improve sharing of AEFI data at national, regional, and global levels.
Worldworldcapitaltimes.com

UN chief urges European Parliament to support COVID vaccines for all

The European Union (EU) must use its leverage to ensure people everywhere have access to COVID-19 vaccines, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday. - Advertisement - In a wide-ranging multilingual speech to the European Parliament in Brussels, the UN chief underscored the need to ramp up vaccinations globally. “The...
WorldWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 25 June

This daily round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected. Top stories: Africa faces worst COVID-19 surge yet, WHO; Swiss data shows vaccinated people seldom hit by COVID-19; New...
Public Healthdevex.com

Is donor dependency stifling African health research?

In the early days following the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic, opinions painted a gloomy picture of how the virus would ravage Africa — a continent whose health systems are the poorest globally. The must-read weekly newsletter for exclusive global health news and insider insights. The World Health Organization...