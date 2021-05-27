Pharr Advocates for Passage of TxDOT Permitting Process Legislation for Bridges Located Over the Rio Grande. The City of Pharr has successfully advocated and led the efforts for the passage of Senate Bill 2243 in the Texas Legislature, a bill that amends the Transportation Code by providing an exemption from commission approval for the reconstruction or improvement of existing bridges over the Rio Grande, including the Pharr International Bridge. Today, the bill was passed in the House of Representatives and is on its way to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for signature. Both Senators Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa and Eddie Lucio, Jr. as well as State Representative Terry Canales worked with the City of Pharr to get the bill passed through their respective chambers. It should be noted that this bill was filed unprecedentedly late as an emergency bill in the Texas Senate and made its way to passage in a record time of 21 days. Particularly, Senator Hinojosa is responsible for taking the lead so quickly, ensuring the buy-in from Senate Committee on Transportation Chairman, TxDOT leadership, and the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. The bill would not have been possible without the support and advancement through the Texas House and the Transportation Committee without the hard work and dedication of Chairman Terry Canales. The City of Pharr is thankful for the support and dedication of our elected officials who lead the efforts to pass this important legislation.