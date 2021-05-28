Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Today’s Devotional: Up Close And Personal

By RELEVANT
RELEVANT Magazine
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Inside the Tent of Meeting, the LORD would speak to Moses face to face, as one speaks to a friend.” (Exodus 33:11). Imagine you are speaking with a friend face to face, and think of how the flow of conversation goes … Perhaps begin with some pleasantries, and an exchange of information, “How are you? What have you been doing?” Once each has been assured of the others wellbeing, the conversation may move on to a discussion of feelings, and will most likely focus on one speaker, one listener at a time. This will go back and forth, one sharing, one acknowledging understanding, prompting questions or giving words of advice. Of course, every conversation is different, every friend specific, some you will share more with than others.

www.relevantmagazine.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israelites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionbulawayo24.com

The Church and Prophet Of Today

With so many churches teaching so many different things, how can one identify those who remain faithful to Christ's original teachings? With the world so heavily influenced by Satan and a counterfeit Christianity, how can one find the truth.
Religiontodayintheword.org

Daily Devotional | The Cup of God's Wrath

When I was camping in a pop-up trailer with my family, a thunderstorm came up suddenly in the night. The wind shook the canvas and rocked the trailer. We wondered how long our shelter would hold up. Thankfully, the trailer and my family did not sustain any real damage. At times, this world can feel fragile and out of control. We might wonder if the next political or health crisis might be the end. In today’s reading, the Psalmist praises God because he knows that the world is in His powerful hands. In verse 3, God declares, “When the earth and all its people quake, it is I who hold its pillars firm” (v. 3).
SocietyLancaster Online

Love, kindness are the answers (letter)

Peace and contentment are found not in possessions, wealth, power or fame, but through kindness in thought and action. Every person’s value is equal to one’s own. No one has chosen their particular birth circumstances or childhood nurturing, thus anyone could have been anyone else. One cannot hate another without hating oneself. To love every individual — fully, completely and unconditionally, without dividing friend from foe, or family from stranger — is to love oneself.
Religionwordonfire.org

Breaking Out of the Prison of Self-Invention

For the past many years, I have been maintaining an internet ministry that allows me, through comment boxes, to listen in on the questions, complaints, and pontifications of thousands of people in regard to religion. I have noticed that these commentaries sort themselves out in fairly predictable ways, centering around issues of God’s existence, the problem of suffering, the uniqueness of Christianity among the religions of the world, and the whole range of the Church’s sexual teachings.
Religionlynnlacher.com

He Dwells Within You

—For in Him dwells all the fullness of the Godhead bodily; and you are complete in Him, who is the head of all principality and power. —Colossians 2:9-10 (NKJV) As a born-again believer, you have the fullness of God living completely in you. (Colossians 2:9-10). Your spirit is reborn with the spirit of the living God (John 3:6). The Resurrection power that raised Christ from the dead is real in you (Ephesians 1:18-19).
ReligionWMI Central

Bible answers yearnings of the human heart

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was published on March 21 in the Arizona Daily Star and is reprinted with permission. When my phone chimed that morning, my thoughts turned to God. The chime was a reminder to pray. The congregation at my church — beyond their usual, individual daily prayer for themselves and the world — has been invited to join together in specific prayer, twice a day, to help heal the difficulties of this pandemic and its related challenges. We’ve been doing this as a church since the summer as have, I expect, many other congregations in a wide variety of faiths and denominations.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

What sort of people ought you to be?

2 Peter 3:1–4: "This is now the second letter that I am writing to you, beloved. In both of them, I am stirring up your sincere mind by way of reminder that you should remember the predictions of the holy prophets and the commandment of the lord and savior through your apostles, knowing this first of all, that scoffers will come in the last days with scoffing, following their own sinful desires. They will say, 'Where is the promise of his coming? For ever since the fathers fell asleep, all things are continuing as they were from the beginning of creation.'”
Religionpblcoc.org

My Bible scholar against your Bible scholar

We place a great deal of emphasis and trust in so-called “Bible scholars.” We entrust our understanding of the Bible and the foundation of our faith, often times, to what some educated person writes in a book or in an article. Don’t get me wrong. I’ve got around 4,000 books in my personal library. I read, study, digest and consider what a host of Bible scholars have to say on Bible passages and topics. HOWEVER, NONE of these books compare to the BIBLE! NONE of these so-called scholars compare to THE AUTHOR of Holy Scripture and our eternal salvation! Thus, we must be ever vigilant!
Religionproverbs31.org

Breaking Free From the Spiral of Negative Thinking

Pastor Craig Groeschel personally understands the daily battle against self-doubt and negative thinking, and he wrote about it in his most recent book, titled Winning the War in Your Mind: Change Your Thinking, Change Your Life. In this episode, you'll hear a conversation with Lysa TerKeurst and Pastor Craig, and you'll learn practical ways to identify the thought patterns that lead to negative behaviors, and how to replace them with the Truth of God’s Word.
ReligionBaptist Standard

Jeb Barr: What Consumes Your Mind Controls Your Life

Baptists Preaching is a column from the Baptist Standard. It is not an effort to advance any one theology or style but to present what a collection of Baptists considers a word from God. Likewise, Baptists Preaching offers a repository of Baptist preaching for future study and research. To recommend a sermon to be featured in Baptists Preaching, please contact [email protected].
Religiongodtube.com

God is Love Bible Verses: Scriptures about the Love of God

Be inspired and encouraged by these scriptures about the steadfast love of God. The love of God calls us to repentance as a father calls his children home from wayward pursuits. God wishes his children to have the love He has given to all in their hearts, free from the slavery of vice, saved from the wages of sin.
Religiongodtube.com

30 Motivational Bible Verses to Inspire and Encourage You

Be moved by the Word of God! Read this collection of motivational Bible verses to find inspiration for faith, courage, and love. The Bible was given by God through the Holy Spirit to the prophets for our benefit! Let us be motivated by the truth and encouragement of scripture. 10...
Religionebcky.com

Today’s Verse – Jeremiah 6:16 (KJV)

This is what the LORD says: “Stand at the crossroads and look; ask for the ancient paths, ask where the good way is, and walk in it, and you will find rest for your souls. But you said, ‘We will not walk in it.'”. Thoughts on Today’s Verse…. Temptation is...
Religioncrossway.org

What Does It Mean that Jesus Is Prophet, Priest, and King?

We’ve all been there, whether as a preacher or listener. The drama of the story of Daniel in the lions’ den builds throughout the sermon. The conviction of sin as you walk through the Ten Commandments grows almost overwhelming. The depths of emotion expressed by the psalmist as he cries out for deliverance stirs and unsettles your soul. Where are we going? Will we leave inspired by the courage of Daniel, crushed by the law of God, disturbed by the misery of the psalm? But no—here it comes. Sound the klaxon: it’s time for “The Jesus bit.” We all knew it was coming. We knew we had to get there. Every bit as surprising as Tuesday following Monday, the final five minutes of the sermon remind us again of the penal-substitutionary death of Jesus.
Religiondeepwatermusings.com

Is Your Faith Beach-Worthy?

Over the years we have learned a great deal about beach umbrellas. They need four things to do and be what they are intended for – keep you shaded from the hot sun and protected from the ultraviolet rays. First, the umbrella itself should be at least 6-1/2 feet in diameter to give you adequate space underneath it. Second, it needs a roof vent for stability; to keep the umbrella from turning inside out in gusty conditions. Third, the pole should be at least 1-1/4 inches in diameter and be made of sturdy aluminum. This will help it not to bend, again in those gusty winds. And lastly, you need a sand anchor that screws into the sand to keep your umbrella securely fastened in the ground.
Religionintouchcanada.org

10 More Reasons to Have Faith in God’s Word

We can trust that the Bible is the absolute Word of God—without errors. When we are fully assured of this truth, we have a strong conviction that guides our lives. A conviction is something we are so thoroughly convinced is true that we’ll take a stand for it regardless of the consequences, whereas a preference is a belief that could change under certain conditions. When we begin to understand the truth of God’s Word, we’ll develop an awesome respect for the Scriptures (Isa. 66:2). As we examine our lives, we must determine whether we live by convictions or preferences.
Books & Literatureoutreachmagazine.com

What Is Transforming Worship?

Excerpted From ‘Transforming Worship’ (IVP) For the last 15 years I’ve had the privilege of leading worship for the Transforming Center, a retreat ministry that specializes in spiritual formation for leaders. Participants gather quarterly to experience substantive teaching on themes and practices related to spiritual formation. The Transforming Center represents a growing movement of pastors and leaders who are realigning their church’s priorities around discipleship.
Religiondailyaudiobible.com

Asking for prayer for a friend

Hello, im asking for prayer for a friend in need who’s father for a long time has been treating her like a pile of trash despite deserving WAY better achieving goals not a lot of ppl can achieve while her father does absolutely NOTHING, always argueing, and threating to kick her out once she turns 18. Please im asking for prayer for the lord to help my friend to overcome this obstacle and thank you.