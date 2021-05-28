Today’s Devotional: Up Close And Personal

“Inside the Tent of Meeting, the LORD would speak to Moses face to face, as one speaks to a friend.” (Exodus 33:11). Imagine you are speaking with a friend face to face, and think of how the flow of conversation goes … Perhaps begin with some pleasantries, and an exchange of information, “How are you? What have you been doing?” Once each has been assured of the others wellbeing, the conversation may move on to a discussion of feelings, and will most likely focus on one speaker, one listener at a time. This will go back and forth, one sharing, one acknowledging understanding, prompting questions or giving words of advice. Of course, every conversation is different, every friend specific, some you will share more with than others.