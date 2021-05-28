Flashback: Sam Moy, the first mayor of Chicago’s Chinatown, was treated like a king in life and death

In life, Sam Moy was alternately known as the king and mayor of Chinatown, and though the titles were honorary, when he died, his body lay in state in the middle of South Clark Street.

Moy, as the first mayor of Chicago’s Chinese community — the Moy clan would continue to wield that unofficial power after his death — arbitrated disputes in Chinatown for decades and was its ambassador to the world beyond the neighborhood. Appropriately his funeral rites were conducted on a street lined with tenements where his constituents lived on the upper floors. Below the apartments were Chinese grocery stores, restaurants, gambling joints, opium dens and shrines. There Moy as a restaurateur had introduced chop suey to Chicagoans a few decades before.

On the morning of May 4, 1902, carpenters constructed a wooden platform stretching dozens of feet along South Clark Street between Van Buren and Harrison streets to honor Moy.

“At the north end of it was a sort of canopy, and under this the casket was placed,” the Tribune reported. Nearby were offerings of “a roast whole pig, a whole lamb, and many bowls of stewed duck, chicken, and rice, the latter gilded, grain by grain.”

Moy having been a Mason, members of the fraternal order laid peacock feathers, silken garments and flowers at the foot of the coffin. Seventh-day Adventists holding Sunday services in a red light district nearby came to pray over him in a room over Rafferty’s saloon where the wake was held.

“The Chinamen in the room did not understand what it was about, but the widow did,” the Tribune reported. “She had remained standing when (the Christian worshippers) came in, but after a minute she knelt, and as they began singing ‘Nearer My God, to Thee’ she sobbed.”

Moy’s widow, Lilly Halpin, was working in the Fair Store downtown when Moy fell in love with her at first sight five years earlier.

“The funeral of Sam Moy was the greatest which honored any Chinaman in this country. There were over 175 carriages in line, and a crowd variously estimated at from 2,000 to 10,000 people surged about the grave,” the Tribune wrote.

Another newspaper, the Chicago Inter Ocean, also described the scene — with a bit of hyperbole and exoticism. “Probably no citizen of Chicago ever went to his grave with such a conglomeration of color settings, weird music, discordant noises, and fantastic funeral rites.”

The elaborate funeral suggested the recipient was wealthy. Moy had been: He had a controlling interest in two-thirds of the buildings on the east side of the Clark Street block where the services were held, at a worth of more than $350,000, and he took a cut of the ubiquitous Chinese lotteries.

Yet Moy ended up a pauper, as the Tribune revealed in a report on a probate court hearing a year after his death. He talked like he was a millionaire, his former business partner testified, but “inside, not a penny.”

Moy’s invaluable assets were that he spoke perfect English, when few Chinese immigrants did, and cut a distinctive figure.

“He wears American made clothing, no collar and a blue shirt,” an Inter Ocean reporter noted. “He has a fondness for the yellowest shade of footwear manufactured.”

Moy’s tangible assets, after his death, were valued by the court at $2,000 or less. Nonetheless, he died exercising the royal prerogative his community had conferred upon him.

He was in Milwaukee representing a Chinese defendant in a notorious murder case when he succumbed to pneumonia. Upon hearing the news, 40 business leaders ordered Chinatown’s businesses closed and went to Milwaukee to bring his remains home.

Born in central China, Moy came to the U.S. when he was in his late teens. Having learned Chinese-style cooking from his father, he worked as a chef in an upscale San Francisco hotel, and then in the 1880s, he moved on to Chicago, leased a building on South Clark and opened a restaurant.

Somewhere along the way, he studied law. Or at least Chicago judges assumed so when he began representing Chinese-speaking litigants.

“Sam, you kind of run the legal machinery among your people down on Clark Street, don’t you?” a judge asked Moy in 1899. “Well, when you have another case in court, just see if the complaining witness knows what happened to him.”

Moy’s client lost that lawsuit, as the Chicago Inter Ocean reported, but others regularly sought his help in and out of court. Police Capt. James McWeeney wasn’t the only authority to say, “I guess we will have to get Sam Moy to settle this.”

McWeeney was sure a woman’s jewels were taken by a Chinese laundryman who also was a member of her Bible study group, but she refused to pursue charges. Moy was brought in and gave the fellow an hour to return them. Case closed.

The sweep of Moy’s patronage expanded after mobs attacked California’s Chinese communities in the 1880s. Some who fled sought refuge in Chicago where jobs were Moy’s to dispense through his tong, the term for Chinese merchant associations.

The violence on the West Coast grew in intensity because of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which did more than cut off immigration from China. Those already here also could be deported if they weren’t able to prove they were merchants rather than wage workers.

When a laundryman, Lem Aut, contacted a government agent and accused a number of Chinatown residents of possessing fake identity papers, likely in the hope of a reward, Moy and other community leaders formally ostracized him. The residents were arrested but released when the feds determined that Aut’s accusations were false.

“We have sent word to all the Chinese in Chicago of what he has done,” Moy told the Tribune.

The wave of anti-Chinese prejudice was propelled by the idea that, by accepting low wages, Chinese workers took jobs away from white Americans.

In Chicago, that assumption was turned upside down by the “War of the Washtubs,” as an 1897 Tribune headline called it. Hand laundries were the economic backbone of Chinatown, until white immigrants got into the trade. Moy alleged that cutthroat competition was forcing Chinese laundries out of business. A Chinese laundryman charged 10 cents to wash and iron a shirt, but a Swedish immigrant would do it for 4 cents, Moy explained during a laundrymen’s rally on Clark Street. He owned several laundries.

Still, prejudice came perilously close to reality during a bitter coal miners strike in 1897 in Braidwood, Illinois. The owners tried recruiting Chinese strikebreakers, but Moy feared it would lead to bloodshed. “Those miners are crazy and we will not send our countrymen up there to be murdered,” he told the Tribune.

His own fortunes turned during the 1893 World’s Fair. With Chicago expecting millions of visitors, Moy built a Chinese theater just outside the fairgrounds. There he planned to stage elaborate productions featuring a few hundred performers brought from China.

But he was handicapped by the Exclusion Act as well as the feds’ fears that would-be immigrants would pose as singers and dancers. West Coast immigration officers claimed the travel documents for his troupe of actors, artisans and stage crew were forgeries.

Moy lost an estimated $60,000 on the venture. Contractors who didn’t get paid for their work on the theater sued him. By 1901, Moy was bankrupt — financially and politically.

Except for that day in 1902 when thousands of mourners assembled along South Clark to pay their final respects to the first mayor of Chinatown. Delegations from Chinese communities in New York, San Francisco and Boston watched as Moy’s coffin was carried down from the room above Rafferty’s saloon. Chicago’s movers and shakers were pallbearers. A band was poised to lead the funeral procession.

“Chinese flutes screamed shrill, gongs rattled, tom-toms boomed, and Chinese songs all contributed to driving the evil spirit away,” the Inter Ocean reported. “After two hours of discord (the spirit) released Sam’s soul and permitted burial of his body.”

