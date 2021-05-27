Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warwick, RI

Rhode Island Approves First Aggregation Plans Covering over 80,000 Households.

southkingstownri.com
 22 days ago

Rhode Island Approves First Aggregation Plans Covering over 80,000 Households. Warwick, RI – (05/26/2021) - The cities of Providence and Central Falls and the towns of South Kingstown and Barrington received approval from the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), for the state’s first Community Electricity Aggregation (CEA) programs, also known as municipal aggregation. Together these communities represent nearly 20% of all households in Rhode Island. In a major step towards energy democracy, each municipality’s plan sets out a bold vision to provide competitively sourced and cleaner electricity as the new default in their communities. The plans also offer optional products to maximize affordability or environmental impact.

www.southkingstownri.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barrington, RI
Providence, RI
Government
City
Warwick, RI
City
South Kingstown, RI
City
Central Falls, RI
South Kingstown, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Warwick, RI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Climate Change#Cea#Cea#Good Energy#The Cities Of Providence#Puc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Posted by
The Hill

Five takeaways on the Supreme Court's Obamacare decision

In what has become something of a Washington tradition, the Supreme Court again upheld the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, in the third major case from Republican challengers to reach the high court. The margin this time was larger, 7-2, as the High Court appears less and less interested in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.