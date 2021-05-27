Rhode Island Approves First Aggregation Plans Covering over 80,000 Households. Warwick, RI – (05/26/2021) - The cities of Providence and Central Falls and the towns of South Kingstown and Barrington received approval from the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), for the state’s first Community Electricity Aggregation (CEA) programs, also known as municipal aggregation. Together these communities represent nearly 20% of all households in Rhode Island. In a major step towards energy democracy, each municipality’s plan sets out a bold vision to provide competitively sourced and cleaner electricity as the new default in their communities. The plans also offer optional products to maximize affordability or environmental impact.