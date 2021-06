One of the hottest names in the class of 2022, Dereck Lively has been gaining a lot of traction as of late. The 7-foot-1 big man from Bellefonte (Pa.) recently completed his official visit with North Carolina and will have an unofficial visit Monday with Penn State. He has official visits to Kentucky (June 20-22), Duke (June 29- July 1), and a visit with Michigan later. Lively plans on cutting down his list in the next month or so and make a decision in the fall or winter of his senior year after he reviews all his options.