Memorial service held for Kingstree Kappa Alpha Psi member Bryant Sr.

The members of the Kingstree Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc. are seen after a memorial service for Brother Daniel Lewis Bryant Sr. Bryant Sr. was a member of the Kingstree Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc. The memorial service was held May 21 in Lake City at Green's Funeral Home. Friom left are Brother Bernard McIntosh, Brother Levern Rose, Brother Ronnie Cameron, Polemarch of the Hartsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc. Brother David Woods and Polemarch of the Kingstree Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc. Brother Michael Myers. Brother Bryant was a loving husband, father and a member of St. James Methodist Church.