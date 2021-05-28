Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Volkswagen Arteon R goes on sale with prices from £51,615

By James Fossdyke
motor1.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high-performance Volkswagen Arteon R is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at £51,615. Offered in Fastback and Shooting Brake estate guises, the four-wheel-drive executive car will come with the 316 bhp 2-litre petrol engine from a Golf R hot hatchback. With that power being fed...

uk.motor1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Arteon#Golf R#Performance Car#Fastback#Shooting Brake#Vw#Dynamic Chassis Control#Xds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Home & Gardenmotor1.com

New Fiat Ducato van goes on sale with prices from £27k

Fiat’s new Ducato flagship van is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just over £27,000 plus VAT. The new-look large van has been refreshed with a modified interior design and a suite of extra safety technology. At a glance, the most obvious alterations include the...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

The Golf R is the understated and underrated antithesis of its red-hot hatchback rivals such as the Ford Focus RS, the Subaru WRX STI, and the Honda Civic Type R. Its mixture of performance and practicality is expected, but its seamless blending of those two key attributes is unique. On top of that, the R outclasses everything in the category with the most sophisticated styling inside and out. Its place at the peak of the peerless Volkswagen Golf family has helped it earn multiple 10Best awards, including for 2018. However, the equally lovable and significantly less expensive Golf GTI upstages it. Likewise, the R-rated version lacks the literal and figurative wild side of the hardcore alternatives. Regardless, this sport compact is a dual threat, a winner on both the track and the cul-de-sac.
Golfvolkswagen-newsroom.com

Volkswagen R breaks the barrier of 250,000 R models!

Volkswagen R has just delivered its 250,000th R model to a customer in Zurich. The special customer, Flavio Zwahlen, bought the current Golf R, the most powerful and dynamic series Golf of all times. Equipped with 320 PS, four-wheel drive and R-Performance torque vectoring, the Golf R impresses customers with its driving dynamics and look.
Buying Carsmotor1.com

Volvo C40 electric hatchback goes on sale with prices from £57k

Volvo has opened the order books for its new £57,400 C40 Recharge electric hatchback, ahead of the first deliveries early next year. When it goes into production this autumn, the zero-emission hatchback will be built alongside the existing XC40 SUV, which is already available in mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric variants.
Carsbenzinsider.com

Volkswagen Golf R Takes on the Mercedes-AMG A45 S in a Drift Battle

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S currently owns the bragging rights as the most powerful hot hatch in the world. The car can easily beat the Volkswagen Golf R in a drag race given its power advantage, but what happens if the two are pitted against each other in a Drift Mode battle?
Buying CarsCarscoops

Bentley’s Updated Bentayga Hybrid Goes On Sale In Europe

Bentley has launched the new Bentayga Hybrid in Europe and in the UK market, following the model’s introduction in the USA and China. The second iteration of the Bentayga Hybrid offers, according to Bentley, a quieter and more refined driving experience than its ICE-powered siblings, as well as more personalization options than before.
Carsarcamax.com

Roadshow: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R is an even hotter hatch

We should count our lucky stars that Volkswagen even decided to bring the eighth-generation Golf to the U.S. After decimating the affordable German car's lineup for 2022, only two variants remain destined for our amber waves of grain: the hopped-up GTI and the even-hoppier Golf R. The previous Golf R was fun, but it didn't feel like it was truly its own car. That's changed in the model's latest generation, where this hot hatch has finally come into its own.
Carskelo.com

Volkswagen weighs autonomous driving from 7 euros an hour

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen is considering offering autonomous driving on a pay-per-use basis, one of the brand’s board members said in a newspaper interview. “Regarding autonomous driving we can imagine to offer it on an hourly basis,” Klaus Zellmer, in charge of sales, marketing and after-sales at the Volkswagen brand, told Die Welt.
Carssgcarmart.com

Green Fury: Volkswagen premieres green Arteon 'Big Sur' concept

Volkswagen unveiled its latest addition to the 2021 Enthusiast Fleet family - a striking, green-wrapped 2021 Volkswagen Arteon named after the scenic Californian coastal area, Big Sur. Inspired by the beauty of California's coastline, the design team wanted to create a head-turner that would capture the Arteon's adventurous spirit and aerodynamic sleekness.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Volkswagen Arteon Big Sur Concept: With Some Vinyl and New Rims, You Can Recreate It

In a league of its own, the Volkswagen Arteon offers midsize sedan comfort, a premium vibe, and the sporty look of a coupe. The graceful VW four-door coupe is one of the few vehicles on the market delivering the best of the sedan and style worlds. Volkswagen decided its most premium car needed something more...like an aesthetic makeover, and has unveiled the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon Big Sur concept to inspire owners' creativity with their own Arteons.
CarsCarscoops

Is The Arteon R The Closest Thing Volkswagen Has To A Grand Tourer?

When Volkswagen introduced the Arteon back in 2017, it came with presence even greater than that of the CC, which it replaced. Flash forward to last year, and VW launched the Arteon R with more performance to match its stylish looks. Now the question remains: is the Arteon R Volkswagen‘s jack-of-all-trades grand tourer? Autogefuhl attempts to find out in his latest video, where he conducts an in-depth review of the fastback sedan.
Carsautomoblog.net

Merging Performance & Connectivity: Inside The New Digital Cockpit of The Volkswagen Golf GTI & Golf R

This article originally appeared on AutoVision News. It has been republished with permission. The VW Mk 8 Golf GTI and Golf R may be smaller cars, but buyers can expect big things from both the engine bay and inside the cabin. According to VW, the new electronic architecture that underpins the Golf GTI and Golf R enables a “digitally networked” world of interior displays and controls that drivers can customize accordingly. And this network of personalized displays and connectivity features brings out the unique performance-oriented attributes of the new VW Golf GTI and Golf R.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Chip Shortage Won’t Stop the 2022 Volkswagen Taos From Launching

Businesses across the globe have been affected by the chip shortage, with many automakers having to delay vehicle deliveries. One highly anticipated new SUV, the Volkswagen Taos, is reportedly not letting the shortage stop it from sticking to its June delivery schedule. Already reported to be the most efficient small SUV coming into the market, it also has a starting price that makes it one of the least expensive subcompact SUVs in its class. And there are some other features that look to make the Taos very popular.
Buying Carsmotor1.com

Revamped BMW X3 available to order with prices from £43,370

The facelifted BMW X3 SUV is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just over £43,000. Customers get a choice of three main trim levels, two petrol engines and three diesels, all of which use mild-hybrid tech, as well as a 2-litre plug-in hybrid option. The go-faster X3 M Competition will sit apart from the rest of the range, priced from £85,100.
Buying Carsmotor1.com

Peugeot's electric e-Rifter goes on sale with prices from £30k

Peugeot has opened the order books for its new electric e-Rifter MPV, which is yours for the princely sum of £30,375. Offering a range of up to 172 miles from a single charge, the van-based MPV is available in a choice of two lengths, providing boot space of up to 4,000 litres with the rear seats folded down.
GolfPosted by
Motor1.com

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Track Test Review: Mark It Up

When an automaker invites you out to drive a redesigned model, on a track, back-to-back with its predecessor, you go. These are rare opportunities that allow you to really benchmark how far a new product has come in a controlled environment. So when Volkswagen called us up and said “Hey, Mk8 GTI, Mk7 GTI, M1 Concourse in Michigan. You in?” we leapt at the opportunity.
Buying Carsbalisevolkswagenri.com

Certified Pre-Owned 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line FWD 4dr Car

Call Balise Volkswagen TODAY at 401-822-4400 to schedule a test drive or drop by Mon-Fri 9-7, Saturday 9-6. Recent Arrival! Certified. Titan Black w/Perforated V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Warning & AEB (Front Assist), Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Radio: Composition Media AM/FM/HD w/CD Player.25/36 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* For CPO Vehicles purchased on or after January 5, 2021: MY17 and older vehicles are eligible for a 2 year, 24,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty. MY18 and MY19 vehicles are eligible for a 1 year, 12,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty. MY2020+ vehicles are eligible for a 2 year, 24,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty.* 100+ Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50Call Balise Volkswagen TODAY at 401-822-4400 to schedule a test drive or drop by Mon-Fri 9-7, Saturday 9-6.