Volkswagen Arteon R goes on sale with prices from £51,615

Call Balise Volkswagen TODAY at 401-822-4400 to schedule a test drive or drop by Mon-Fri 9-7, Saturday 9-6. Recent Arrival! Certified. Titan Black w/Perforated V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Warning & AEB (Front Assist), Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Radio: Composition Media AM/FM/HD w/CD Player.25/36 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* For CPO Vehicles purchased on or after January 5, 2021: MY17 and older vehicles are eligible for a 2 year, 24,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty. MY18 and MY19 vehicles are eligible for a 1 year, 12,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty. MY2020+ vehicles are eligible for a 2 year, 24,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty.* 100+ Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50Call Balise Volkswagen TODAY at 401-822-4400 to schedule a test drive or drop by Mon-Fri 9-7, Saturday 9-6.