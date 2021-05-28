Sumter SPCA's Kyra is a loving, playful girl

Kyra is a 3-year-old Labrador mix. She is a loving girl who adores attention as well as hugs and kisses. Kyra is an active and playful girl. She is great with other dogs. Unfortunately, Kyra has been diagnosed with heartworm disease. If you'd like to donate to help with her treatments, you can call the Sumter SPCA at (803) 773-9292. You can also donate directly via the website at www.sumterscspca.com or in person at 1140 S. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150.