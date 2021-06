Garry Tonon hints title fight with Thanh Le could happen before the end of the year on US soil. In a lengthy exclusive interview with FanSided MMA, Garry Tonon revealed a title fight with ONE Championship featherweight champ, Thanh Le could happen before the end of the year … and potentially in the United States. Its no shocker that the Asian promotion has been eager to test it’s popularity in the United States and with increased COVID restrictions in Singapore it seems now is the perfect time to venture West.