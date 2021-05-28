Letters: Get vaccinated, and keep wearing that mask; First Amendment allows for Trump’s many lies; Unrest and guns lead to violent confrontations
Just over 47% of Hawaii is fully vaccinated. This is not herd immunity — not even close. Wearing a mask has proven globally to work in the fight against COVID-19. We also know that the honor system of vaccinated people going maskless will not be respected and that the unvaccinated will exploit this, as there isn't a way to determine who is or isn't vaccinated.