Lamborghini has created numerous spectacular supercars over the years and is set to continue that trend as we head into the age of electrification. The Sant'Agata-based maker of Italian exotica is currently testing a mysterious new prototype that may be a hybrid version of the Aventador, but whatever new vehicles the marque is currently working on, the famous Countach lends its spirit to every Lamborghini. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the Countach has become a legend, and Lamborghini says that every model since its release has seen its design inspired by the quinquagenarian supercar, including those currently in production.