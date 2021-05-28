Travel Tips For Your Post-Vaccination Memorial Day Weekend

After an entire year of what feels like Groundhog Day, many of us are finally ready to dust off our suitcases and hit the road. Plus, May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Taking a vacation is more important than ever since nearly half of U.S. workers experienced mental health issues since the pandemic began. But are you among the thousands of American workers taking a guilt trip instead of a vacation? Julie, a young executive from Chicago, went to the Big Apple for a long weekend. A friend asked why she hadn’t planned to stay longer. “I wish I could, but my boss frowns upon us being out of the office for more than a few days,” she said. “I used to not take any vacations until I discovered that short trips and long weekends work best. I don’t want management to think I’m a slacker. Lazy feet don’t eat.”