Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Travel Tips For Your Post-Vaccination Memorial Day Weekend

By Vanessa Romo
NPR
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of Americans are grabbing a quick getaway this Memorial Day weekend, now that COVID cases are down and vaccination rates are up. And while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are vaccinated can go ahead and embrace those #shotgirlsummer vibes, there are some things you should keep in mind as you hit the road — including the fact that the seven-day average of new U.S. COVID cases is still hovering at around 24,000 infections per day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and 50% of the population still hasn't been vaccinated.

www.npr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Responsible Travel#Memorial Day Weekend#Americans#Covid#Johns Hopkins University#Aaa Travel#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthmayoclinichealthsystem.org

Tips for traveling after getting vaccinated for COVID-19

As more people are vaccinated for COVID-19, many are looking forward to being able to travel again. While many restrictions have been lifted, COVID-19 has not gone away. So how safe is it to travel?. Stacey Rizza, M.D., a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist, answers questions about traveling at this...
TravelSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

How to make the most of your post-pandemic travel budget

Listen, I don’t blame you for ignoring travel industry news during the pandemic. Who cares if Hilton went bankrupt (it didn’t) or Alaska Airlines joined some alliance (it did) when you aren’t traveling?. If it wasn’t my job, I would've tuned out that stuff, too. However, many under-the-radar changes did...
Lifestyletucsonpost.com

Memorial Day weekend see 7 million passengers in U.S. airports

In the run up to the Memorial Day weekend, nearly 2 million travelers passed through U.S. airports on Friday, making this the busiest day at airports since March 2020. The increase in travel follows news that as of Sunday, 50.5 percent of Americans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
TravelWhittier Daily News

11 things to consider for your post-pandemic travel plans

As the number of Californians getting fully vaccinated grows, and COVID-19 positivity rates continue to decline, it’s only natural that we’re all champing at the bit to travel. Where we can safely go and how we get there remain moving targets. So, we’ve put together key points to consider before you hit the road, take flight or sail away.
Travelpanoramanow.com

Travel Tips

Travel is America’s favorite vacation fun! Here are some travel tips to make your summer fun better and safer. Are you looking for the best upgrades to apply to your RV to make it feel homey? Discover the best areas to improve on your home away from home! Continue Reading →
Travelwvua23.com

US Air travel rebounds with more vaccinations

DALLAS – The airline industry’s recovery from the pandemic passed a milestone as more than 2 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Friday for the first time since early March 2020. The Transportation Security Administration announced Saturday that 2.03 million travelers were screened at airport security checkpoints...
Travelmomcollective.com

Tips and Guidelines for Post-Covid Summer Travel

After being cooped up at home for more than a year now, most Americans are just itching to get out and experience post-COVID summer travel. I am one of them. But, we’re not quite there yet. While we can travel, we still need to take precautions both domestically and abroad {for the places that are actually open to US travelers}.
Behind Viral Videosnationalgeographic.com

Your best travel tip just came from TikTok

Unfiltered advice and clever sustainable hacks are what draw travelers to this viral social media app. The most viewed TikTok video of all time shows a young man, dressed up as a Hogwarts student, flying a magic broomstick in an industrial park. The 18-second snippet has been watched some 2.2 billion times.
Public HealthBangor Daily News

Daily US air travelers top 2 million for first time since pandemic began

Daily U.S. air travelers exceeded 2 million for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, reaching almost three-quarters of the volume recorded on the same day in 2019, according to the Transportation Security Administration. TSA officials screened 2,028,961 people at airport security checkpoints on Friday, which was 1.5 million...
Petsanimalfair.com

Travel Tips For a Summer Vacation With Your Best Friend

Babe Hope and Wendy Diamond just returned home from a summer trip to the United Kingdom! Take a look at their summer traveling tips – so you can avoid any trouble when on the road with your pets!. Having had dogs for as long as we can remember, our family...
TravelThrive Global

5 Tips On How To Plan Your First Post-Pandemic Vacation

After an entire year of what feels like Groundhog Day, many of us are finally ready to dust off our suitcases and hit the road. Plus, May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Taking a vacation is more important than ever since nearly half of U.S. workers experienced mental health issues since the pandemic began. But are you among the thousands of American workers taking a guilt trip instead of a vacation? Julie, a young executive from Chicago, went to the Big Apple for a long weekend. A friend asked why she hadn’t planned to stay longer. “I wish I could, but my boss frowns upon us being out of the office for more than a few days,” she said. “I used to not take any vacations until I discovered that short trips and long weekends work best. I don’t want management to think I’m a slacker. Lazy feet don’t eat.”
Public Healthsecuritytoday.com

TSA Surpasses 2 Million Daily Travelers Screened

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) surpassed the 2 million threshold for travelers screened in one day on June 11, when 2,028,961 people were screened at airport security checkpoints. It marked the first time that more than 2 million people were screened since March 2020. This milestone represents 74% of travel volume versus the same day in 2019 and 1.5 million more travelers than the same day in 2020.
Public HealthPosted by
BoardingArea

CDC Changes COVID-19 Testing Requirements for International Flights

A lot of Americans are beginning to travel again thanks to the aggressive US vaccination program. Currently, more than 40% of eligible adult Americans are fully vaccinated. However, through the Center for Disease Control (CDC,) the US government requires negative COVID test results before passengers may enter (or re-enter) the United States. This does create some anxiety for travelers trying to find testing centers while abroad. Now, there’s good news for travelers contemplating an international trip this summer. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) CDC Changes COVID-19 testing requirements for returning to the United States.
Recipesfathomaway.com

Plan Your First Post-Pandemic Trip With 9 New Travel Guidebooks

We're celebrating the release of Fathom’s latest book, Travel North America (and Avoid Being a Tourist), with a roundup of other great guidebooks and inspirational tomes hitting the shelves of your local bookshop. Whether you're ready and able to travel far and wide or are keeping it relatively close to home, these newbies are just waiting to be read cover to cover, flipped-through, highlighted, bookmarked, sticky-noted, dog-eared, and used as a means of dreaming big and/or actually getting out the door.
TravelPosted by
Verywell Health

CDC Updates COVID Travel Guidance for 120 Countries Ahead of Summer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its COVID travel guidance for more than a hundred countries. The CDC classifies travel to each country by level of COVID-19 risk. Infectious disease experts say it's relatively safe to travel internationally now, provided you're vaccinated and avoid high-risk countries. The...
IndustrySeattle Times

Cancellations, delays continue at Southwest Airlines

Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights were delayed or canceled again on Wednesday as the company sought to resolve disruptions from earlier in the week amid a pickup in summer travel. The headaches for Southwest, which is widely credited for pioneering the low-fare airline business model, began on Monday night, when...