A big protean mess that seems to have no real beginning or end, the “SolarWinds” hack will likely continue to influence the conversation around U.S. cybersecurity for years to come. The hack, which U.S. authorities believe involved Russian (and maybe Chinese) threat actors worming their way into the networks of major federal agencies and American companies via compromised software, helped said hackers gather untold amounts of intelligence on the U.S. government and private sector. While the incident was first publicized in December, subsequent disclosures about the extent of the hack have continued over the past six months, leading to multiple congressional hearings, audits, and investigations.