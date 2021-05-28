Cancel
The Year We Learned to Cook Seafood At Home, And Sent Prices Soaring

By Fred Bever
NPR
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for a lobster roll this spring, get ready to dig deep. The pandemic's lasting effects on seafood markets — combined with the sometimes unpredictable ebb and flow of lobster harvests — is driving the price of the New England classic to remarkable highs. In Maine this month,...

