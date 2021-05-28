The Year We Learned to Cook Seafood At Home, And Sent Prices Soaring

Are there food shortages, and are food prices soaring in Arkansas?Desygner/Virginia Watkins. Are there food shortages, and are food prices soaring in Arkansas?. Yes, prices are indeed going up. The fact is grocery prices are on the rise, not just here in Arkansas, but they are happening worldwide. This information I got from the United Nations Food Agency. Another fact from the Food and Agriculture Organization, that's been recorded, there have been seven consecutive months straight of rising meat prices. Which indeed put the month of April 5.1 percent higher than last year's prices. Whereas an analysis last Friday states that the price of pork rose 2.6 percent in April and 4.8 percent from a year ago, seasonally adjusted. While beef and veal prices stayed fairly steady for the month, they are up 3.3 percent from a year ago today.