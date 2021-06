Ever since we first saw Tunic, the gorgeous isometric role-player from Canadian solo dev Andrew Shouldice, the assumption was that it'd be borrowing liberally from old-school Zelda. The perspective, the cute characters, a lil sword and a lil shield - plus there's the need to find a certain object to open each new area, and dungeons to boot. Zelda, right? But now it's playable for everyone, via a new demo on the Microsoft Store, it's clearly not Nintendo's adventure series that this game about a tiny fox in a big world is leaning most heavily on.