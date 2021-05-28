Cancel
Video Games

‘The Witcher 3' Seems Headed To Another Major Gaming Service

By Imogen Donovan
GAMINGbible
 20 days ago

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the most acclaimed games ever made, might be arriving on PlayStation Now in the next week or so. Reddit user jcsce shared a screenshot of the streaming service's landing page on their PlayStation 5, which clearly shows The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Sonic Forces, Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing in the "Recently Added" bracket. As part of the Sonic Central announcements for the 30th anniversary of the series, Sega revealed that those three Sonic games would be added to PlayStation Now for players to enjoy ahead of the launch of Sonic Colors Ultimate. However, neither CD Projekt Red nor Sony have made mention of the celebrated RPG coming to PlayStation Now. Someone might have let the Chort out of the bag.

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry's biggest names.

