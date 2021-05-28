Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Mexico’s doctors protest as vaccines denied to frontline health workers

The Guardian
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAna Sofía is radiologist at a state-run hospital in the Mexican city of Monterrey, not far from the Texas border. Her work often brings her into close contact with patients, but says she was denied a coronavirus vaccination as her superiors did not consider her to be a frontline worker.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Protest Riot#Mexican#Sinovac#Who#Covid#Amlo#Johnson Johnson#Eagle Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Society
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Protests
Related
AdvocacyThe Guardian

‘They stormed the ICU and beat the doctor’: health workers under attack

Since the pandemic began, healthcare workers have been venerated for treating patients with Covid-19, but they have also been attacked for doing their job. Five doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients, some of whom asked to be kept anonymous, recount their experiences. Doctor, Karachi, Pakistan. ‘A mob attacked and vandalised...
Indianapolis, INb969fm.com

Some IU Health employees planning vaccine mandate protest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – No one is sure just how many IU Health employees will show up at this weekend’s vaccine mandate protest, but it could be in the thousands. More than 3,000 have joined a Facebook group for IU Health workers who don’t want to be forced to get the coronavirus vaccine. Organizer Traci Staley says there are a lot of people who work in healthcare who have questions about the vaccine.
WorldKevinMD.com

The unspoken pandemic in frontline health care workers

The pandemic has impacted many of us around the world, especially the frontline health care workers — myself included here in Melbourne, Australia. It is time we address these issues and bring the conversation into the open. Politicians talk about opening the borders for travel and revitalization post-COVID-19. They fail...
Texas Stategranthshala.com

Hospital workers in Texas protest a mandatory vaccine policy.

Dozens of staff members at a Houston-area hospital protested Monday night against a policy that requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Houston Methodist Hospital told staff they had to get vaccinated by Monday. Last month, 117 employees of Houston Methodist filed suit against their employer over the vaccine policy.
Public Healthdevex.com

Are health care workers in Africa getting vaccinated?

The must-read weekly newsletter for exclusive global health news and insider insights. When the World Health Organization designated 2021 as the International Year of Health and Care Workers, it also urged that the world’s health care workers be prioritized for vaccination against COVID-19 in the first 100 days of 2021.
Chicago, ILfourteeneastmag.com

“It’s Not A Vacation”: How a Freelance Reporter Covers the Feminist Protests Beat in Mexico

Last summer’s protests against police brutality in the U.S were often met with further violence by police themselves. Between May 29, 2020, and June 4, 2020, alone in Chicago, there were over 250 complaints against Chicago Police Department officers, many for excessive force. The same pattern has occurred in other parts of the world protesting against police brutality, including in Mexico.
Texas Statednyuz.com

Texas Health Workers Suing Hospital That Required Vaccinations

More than 100 employees of one of the largest hospitals in Texas are suing their employer after it said it would fire them for failing to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Houston Methodist Hospital had given its workers until Monday to prove they had received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.
Healthbuffalonynews.net

Nepal: Amnesty calls for increased aid, vaccines

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 14 (ANI): Amnesty International on Monday has called on international community to increase aid supply as well as vaccines to Nepal as it continues to battle COVID-19 pandemic's second wave. In a new briefing published on Monday, Amnesty International also has called on Nepal's politicians to set...
Entertainmentwrkf.org

Frontline Workers Process A Year Of Trauma Through Writing

Over the last year, Maryland psychotherapist Kerry Malawista noticed frontline health care workers struggling with what she called “the ghosts of the COVID deaths they carry.”. Borrowing the expression from Tim O’Brien’s collection of Vietnam War-era stories, she started The Things They Carry Project, a series of writing workshops for...
Public HealthMedscape News

Interim Estimates of Vaccine Effectiveness of BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccines in Preventing SARS-CoV-2 Infection Among Health Care Personnel, First Responders, and Other Essential and Frontline Workers

Mark G. Thompson, PhD; Jefferey L. Burgess, MD; Allison L. Naleway, PhD; Harmony L. Tyner, MD; Sarang K. Yoon, DO; Jennifer Meece, PhD; Lauren E.W. Olsho, PhD; Alberto J. Caban-Martinez, DO; Ashley Fowlkes, ScD; Karen Lutrick, PhD; Jennifer L. Kuntz, PhD; Kayan Dunnigan, MPH; Marilyn J. Odean, MS; Kurt T. Hegmann, MD; Elisha Stefanski; Laura J. Edwards, MPH; Natasha Schaefer-Solle, PhD; Lauren Grant, MS; Katherine Ellingson, PhD; Holly C. Groom, MPH; Tnelda Zunie; Matthew S. Thiese, PhD; Lynn Ivacic; Meredith G. Wesley, MPH; Julie Mayo Lamberte, MSPH; Xiaoxiao Sun, PhD; Michael E. Smith; Andrew L. Phillips, MD; Kimberly D. Groover, PhD; Young M. Yoo, MSPH; Joe Gerald, MD; Rachel T. Brown, PhD; Meghan K. Herring, MPH; Gregory Joseph, MPH; Shawn Beitel, MSc; Tyler C. Morrill, MS; Josephine Mak, MPH; Patrick Rivers, MPP; Katherine M. Harris, PhD; Danielle R. Hunt, PhD; Melissa L. Arvay, PhD; Preeta Kutty, MD; Alicia M. Fry, MD; Manjusha Gaglani, MBBS.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mayor de Blasio says NYC will hold TICKER TAPE PARADE for frontline workers - as NewYork-Presbyterian hospital tells employees to get vaccine by September 1

NewYork-Presbyterian says it is requiring all of its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The hospital network said its 48,000 workers must receive two dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by September 1. 'As a leading health care organization, we...
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

Vaccination drive: Health workers face ‘rude behaviour’

Srinagar: As the door- to- door vaccination drive across Jammu and Kashmir is going on in full -swing, health workers at several places are facing rude behaviour as many people are still hesitant to take the vaccine. During the last few days, many videos of confrontation between health workers and...
WorldRoscommon Herald

Public urged to nominate frontline health workers for free luxury staycations

The Irish public have been asked to nominate frontline healthcare workers for free luxury staycations in Galway. The three-day retreats at the Notre Dame Global Centre at Kylemore Abbey aim to thank health workers for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. Irish company Iconic Camino is offering the staycations in...
WorldThe Daily Star

Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets emergency use authorization in Bangladesh

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has issued emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine "Janssen" in the country today. It is the first single-dose Covid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in the country. The Line Director (MNC&H) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)...
Public Healthdnyuz.com

Coronavirus vaccines to be mandatory for England’s care workers

Coronavirus vaccines will be mandatory for England’s care home staff, a Whitehall official confirmed to POLITICO’s London Playbook, and the measure could be extended to all National Health Service (NHS) workers. “These moves would save lives and there is precedent with the hepatitis B vaccine guidance for doctors,” the official...