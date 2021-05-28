Mexico’s doctors protest as vaccines denied to frontline health workers

Mark G. Thompson, PhD; Jefferey L. Burgess, MD; Allison L. Naleway, PhD; Harmony L. Tyner, MD; Sarang K. Yoon, DO; Jennifer Meece, PhD; Lauren E.W. Olsho, PhD; Alberto J. Caban-Martinez, DO; Ashley Fowlkes, ScD; Karen Lutrick, PhD; Jennifer L. Kuntz, PhD; Kayan Dunnigan, MPH; Marilyn J. Odean, MS; Kurt T. Hegmann, MD; Elisha Stefanski; Laura J. Edwards, MPH; Natasha Schaefer-Solle, PhD; Lauren Grant, MS; Katherine Ellingson, PhD; Holly C. Groom, MPH; Tnelda Zunie; Matthew S. Thiese, PhD; Lynn Ivacic; Meredith G. Wesley, MPH; Julie Mayo Lamberte, MSPH; Xiaoxiao Sun, PhD; Michael E. Smith; Andrew L. Phillips, MD; Kimberly D. Groover, PhD; Young M. Yoo, MSPH; Joe Gerald, MD; Rachel T. Brown, PhD; Meghan K. Herring, MPH; Gregory Joseph, MPH; Shawn Beitel, MSc; Tyler C. Morrill, MS; Josephine Mak, MPH; Patrick Rivers, MPP; Katherine M. Harris, PhD; Danielle R. Hunt, PhD; Melissa L. Arvay, PhD; Preeta Kutty, MD; Alicia M. Fry, MD; Manjusha Gaglani, MBBS.