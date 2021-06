Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) spoke with Brian Kilmeade about the need for congressional testimony to get to the bottom of the origins of the coronavirus, including from Dr. Fauci, and to find out what he knew about the origins of Covid. Senator Scott also discussed President Biden’s upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Scott says Biden needs to be direct with Putin but feels he doesn’t have the backbone to stand up to Putin and let him know we will not stand for Russian hackers attacking our grid and other key production facilities.