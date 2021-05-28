Matt Nagy being on the hot seat in Chicago makes zero sense (to non-Bears fans)

Most Bears starters on defense ditch on-field OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the beginning of June, with guys running around in pinnies and shorts, there’s not much to glean from practice. You can mark who lines up with the 1s, who gets the first crack at punt returns, and things like that. But some of the biggest stories this year have nothing to do with what’s happening on the field. They’re about who’s not on the field. In the Bears’ case, it was practically the entire starting defense.