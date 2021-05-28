Matt Nagy being on the hot seat in Chicago makes zero sense (to non-Bears fans)
When the Chicago Bears shocked the NFL world by trading up nine spots to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick, the entire football world applauded Chicago for such a great move. The lack of a consistent starting quarterback had been the biggest elephant on the Bears’ backs ever since trading up to draft Mitch Trubisky second overall in 2017. Despite having a walking meme at quarterback over the past four years, Nagy has excelled as Da Bears’ head coach — leading the Bears to the playoffs in two of three seasons and their first division title in eight years.deadspin.com