Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Matt Nagy being on the hot seat in Chicago makes zero sense (to non-Bears fans)

By Jon Hoefling
Deadspin
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Chicago Bears shocked the NFL world by trading up nine spots to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick, the entire football world applauded Chicago for such a great move. The lack of a consistent starting quarterback had been the biggest elephant on the Bears’ backs ever since trading up to draft Mitch Trubisky second overall in 2017. Despite having a walking meme at quarterback over the past four years, Nagy has excelled as Da Bears’ head coach — leading the Bears to the playoffs in two of three seasons and their first division title in eight years.

deadspin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Ohio State#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLallfans.co

Bears’ Matt Nagy already rules out starting Justin Fields in Week 1: No scenario where Andy Dalton is backup

The Chicago Bears traded up to the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to draft former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, but he may have to wait a bit before he sees any on-field action. The Bears also signed veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton in free agency, and Chicago’s brass has maintained that he will be the one to lead the Bears offense onto the field come Week 1.
NFL1043theparty.com

Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Content With QB Situation

Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Content With QB Situation. (Lake Forest, IL) — Bears head coach Matt Nagy says he’s comfortable with the team’s quarterback situation. He has labeled recently signed free agent veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton as his starter. Nagy is also content with first-round draft pick and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Both are attending this week’s voluntary offseason practices at Hallas Hall. Dalton said that he is on board to tutor Fields. Coach Nagy hopes that Dalton is good enough to keep the Bears in contention for the playoffs and that Fields will prepare to take over in 2022.
NFLchatsports.com

Bears coach Matt Nagy finally has QB bliss with Andy Dalton, Justin Fields

It isn’t that manufactured happiness that came from forcing himself to look on the bright side as he tried to make chicken salad out of whatever you’d call Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles’ interpretation on quarterback play the last three seasons. Instead, to borrow one of Nagy’s favorite phrases, it’s real.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Most Bears Defensive Starters Ditch On-Field OTAs, Nagy Not Worried

Most Bears starters on defense ditch on-field OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the beginning of June, with guys running around in pinnies and shorts, there’s not much to glean from practice. You can mark who lines up with the 1s, who gets the first crack at punt returns, and things like that. But some of the biggest stories this year have nothing to do with what’s happening on the field. They’re about who’s not on the field. In the Bears’ case, it was practically the entire starting defense.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Nagy announces Fields taking No. 2 reps at Bears OTAs

There’s no more guessing what the pecking order is in the Bears quarterback room this offseason. After the team’s second day of OTAs on Wednesday, Matt Nagy cleared up the team’s plan for Andy Dalton, Justin Fields and Nick Foles. “I’ve talked to all three of them,” Nagy said. “And...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Matt Nagy Reveals What He’s Actually Told Andy Dalton

Promises don’t last very long in the NFL. Take Andy Dalton, for example. He came to Chicago with the expectation he would be the Bears starting quarterback and Matt Nagy is already backtracking on his promise. The Bears’ quarterback situation was one of the most dire entering the off-season. They...
NFLchatsports.com

Bears coach Matt Nagy: Rookie QB Justin Fields 'everything' they envisioned

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Buyer’s remorse is not a phrase the Chicago Bears associate with Justin Fields. A shade under five weeks since the Bears moved up in the first round to nab the Ohio State quarterback, coach Matt Nagy held court after the team's first open OTA workout and said Fields had thus far met, and to a certain extent, exceeded expectations.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Nagy puts positive spin on Chicago Bears workout situation

On April 15, the National Football League Players Association issued the following statement on behalf of its Chicago Bears membership. "COVID-19 remains a risk both to our team, our families and our fellow NFL players," the statement read. "We also saw the health and safety benefits of a fully virtual off-season, as injuries across the NFL were down last year.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Bears HC Matt Nagy already impressed with attitude, work ethic of Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears may be sticking to their plan for Justin Fields’ development as a rookie, but that hasn’t stopped head coach Matt Nagy from showering the young quarterback with praise. During a Wednesday Zoom call, Nagy discussed the early work of Fields during offseason OTAs. According to Nagy, Fields...
NFLdailymagazine.news

Bears' Matt Nagy: Justin Fields 'has that rip your heart out mentality'

Nagy: Justin Fields 'has that rip your heart out mentality' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The clutch gene is the most valuable intangible in sports, and according to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, rookie quarterback Justin Fields has it. "He has that mentality of rip your heart," Nagy...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Bears head coach Matt Nagy encouraging players to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots

NFL players, coaches and staff members receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots has become a hot-button topic over the past week. Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday he's not putting pressure on players to get jabbed as soon as possible, but Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians told reporters Thursday that he explained to his roster: "If you want to go back to normal, get vaccinated."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Matt Nagy Describes What He’s Seen From Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears invested heavily in Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback of the future. Thus far, he’s showing positive signs in his development. Last week, Bears head coach Matt Nagy didn’t hesitate to praise Fields, saying the No. 11 overall pick has been “everything we thought he would be” through OTAs.
NFLchicagobears

What a difference a year makes for Nagy, Bears

Bears coach Matt Nagy had a big smile on his face during Wednesday's OTA practice at Halas Hall—and for the first time in more than a year, you could actually see it. Beginning Monday, fully vaccinated staff members assigned to Tiers 1 and 2—which includes coaches—have been permitted to work without wearing a mask or practicing social distancing. The decision was made following the guidance of the State of Illinois, City of Chicago and NFL medical experts.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears should make these final two moves at quarterback

The Chicago Bears have one of the deepest quarterback groups in the NFL right now. With Andy Dalton as the projected Week 1 starter and Justin Fields pushing him, the Bears quarterback room looks vastly different than 2020. Now, add in Nick Foles to the mix and this team will need to keep three quarterbacks on the active roster throughout 2021. Or do they?