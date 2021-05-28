Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Joe Biden Has Publicly Trashed Student Debt Forgiveness. But Behind the Scenes, He’s Made Democrats Hopeful.

By Kara Voght, Bio
Mother Jones
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. By the end of last week, things weren’t looking promising for student loan borrowers hopeful President Biden would cancel large swaths of their debts. First,...

www.motherjones.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Cordray
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Debt Forgiveness#Consumer Debt#The Mother Jones Daily#Penn#The Washington Post#The White House#The New York Times#Capitol Hill#Democratic#Education#Cfpb#The Education Department#Senate#Student Debt Crisis#Diploma Mill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Joe Biden, the anti-Sorkin

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Payne. After 12 straight years of larger-than-life personalities in the Oval Office, JOE BIDEN...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The foreign policy crisis on Joe Biden's doorstep

(CNN) — The two top officials in Afghanistan are meeting Friday with President Joe Biden at a moment when much of their country is in danger of being swallowed up by the Taliban. The meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, comes after a report...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The remarkable party loyalty that propelled Joe Biden to the White House

It was very clear by about the middle of 2019 that the candidate who had the best shot at winning the Democratic presidential nomination was named “whoever is most likely to defeat Donald Trump.” Over and over, both polling and conversations made clear that this was a critical priority for Democratic voters and, over and over, polling and conversations revealed that Joe Biden was believed to be that candidate. Lots of Democrats preferred people like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), but they were generally both comfortable with Biden and focused on booting Trump from office.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's Great Society dreams slam into Democrats' tough Senate math

President Joe Biden’s dream of passing an agenda that can be mentioned in the same breath as the New Deal and the Great Society has met a fearsome opponent: math. The Democrats have much smaller majorities in both houses of Congress than when Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson ushered in the great liberal legislative accomplishments of the 20th century. Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, had bigger majorities when Obamacare was enacted.
AnimalsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden catches his white whale

ENGAGED! — EUGENE DANIELS, a POLITICO White House reporter and co-author of Playbook from South Carolina, and NATE STEPHENS, a social change facilitator from South Dakota. Pic … Another pic … One more pic … OK, a final pic. PRESIDENT AHAB: Well, we’ll be damned. JOE BIDEN appears to have...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Joe Biden, the secret Second Amendment salesman

Pro-gun control Democrats will one day realize they’re unintentionally doing more to promote the Second Amendment than even the most ardent gun-rights group. But that day is not today. President Joe Biden this week announced a series of initiatives aimed at curbing gun-related violence. As he ticked through his proposals,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats Are Already Losing the Next Election

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell knew that winning reelection in her swingy Florida district would be difficult. But it wasn’t until one night in February last year that the 50-year-old Democratic representative started to worry. That was the evening when then-presidential-candidate Bernie Sanders, in a 60 Minutes interview, showered praise on Cuba’s literacy programs under the Castro regime. “Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” the senator asked Anderson Cooper. Watching at home, Mucarsel-Powell was aghast. “How ignorant can you be?” she remembers thinking. “It was a complete insult to the Cuban diaspora that had fled that country.” Right away, she condemned Sanders’s remarks, but in her South Florida district, which is home to thousands of Cuban and other Latin American immigrants, the damage had been done. Republicans used Sanders’s comments to raise money for her opponent, Carlos Gimenez, and to paint Mucarsel-Powell as an ally of the “Castro-loving socialist.” She lost her reelection bid by three points.
Michigan StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday. Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before. He called...