Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Should I get a COVID-19 vaccination? Here are some answers to common questions about vaccines.

By Noah Y. Kim, Samantha Putterman
Poynter.org
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of people still have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. What’s in them? Who developed them? Do they have legal liability? Are they effective?. These are some of the questions we came across in a recent Instagram post that lists things “critical thinkers” are asking about the vaccines. It also disparages the reasons why other people have followed public-health advice and gotten vaccinated.

www.poynter.org
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Instagram#Politifact#Rna#Mit#Technology Review#Moderna And#Moderna Inc#Nih#Janssen Vaccines#Belgian#Janssen Pharmaceuticals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
Sweden
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Allergy
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Chicago, ILMarietta Daily Journal

You can ask your doctors if they’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, but you may not get an answer. Here’s why

CHICAGO – As Illinois reopens and people catch up on long-postponed checkups and health care, some patients have a new question for their doctors: Are you vaccinated?. Many providers say they’re happy to share that information with patients, in hopes of assuaging their fears about getting the shots. But it’s not always easy information for patients to get ahead of appointments if they’re worried about being up-close and personal with unvaccinated doctors, nurses, dentists or optometrists.
PharmaceuticalsHealthline

What You Should Know About the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

There are several COVID-19 vaccines out right now, including one from AstraZeneca. Although it has been approved for use in other countries, it has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Knowing more about the AstraZeneca vaccine can help you make informed decisions about which vaccine...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?. No, you can skip routine testing, with some exceptions. The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you don't need to be tested or to quarantine if you're fully vaccinated, even if you’ve been exposed to someone who was sick. An exception is if you develop COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and fatigue.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

I'm fully vaccinated but feel sick - should I get tested for COVID-19?

Imagine last night you developed a little runny nose and a sore throat. When you woke up this morning you started coughing and had a fever. In the past year, your mind would have immediately jumped to COVID-19. But if you are already fully vaccinated, you might wonder: Should I still get tested for COVID-19?
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

CDC designates delta virus ‘variant of concern’

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now calls the delta variant of the novel coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, a “variant of concern.”. The variant of concern designation is given to strains of the virus that scientists believe are more transmissible or can cause more severe disease. Vaccines, treatments and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a variant of concern.
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Study Finds COVID-19 In US Earlier Than Initially Reported

The SARS-CoV-2 virus was seen to be circulating as early as December of 2019. A recent study conducted by investigators from the National Institutes of Health has discovered evidence of COVID-19 infections in 5 states earlier than was initially reported. The study builds upon findings from the Centers for Disease...
Medical & Biotechtribuneledgernews.com

Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID vaccines highly effective against Delta variant: study

While the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, at least two of the available vaccines show promise in tamping down its severity. Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine proved 79% effective against the Delta COVID-19 coronavirus variant, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was 60% effective, The Lancet said in a study published Monday.
Pharmaceuticalsnationalgeographic.com

The complex situation for immunocompromised people and COVID-19 vaccines

Studies suggest the available shots don't provide enough protection, leaving more than nine million Americans with compromised immune systems stuck in a waiting game. When Margaret Collins, a 43-year-old geologist from Fort Worth, Texas, got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine January 6, she came home and cried. “I...
Orange County, CAirvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Yes, Children as Young as 12 Should Get a COVID-19 Vaccination

Vaccines are proving to be the way to navigate out of the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why it is important to vaccinate those eligible as quickly as possible. Currently, just under half of the residents in Orange County have been fully vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is now available for children...
Public Healthinvesting.com

U.S. administers 310.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 310,645,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figure is up from the 309,322,545 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June. 13 out of 374,398,105...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Cancer Health

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine 90% Effective in U.S. Trial

An experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax proved highly effective in a large trial in North America, offering a potential new tool for combatting the coronavirus pandemic. While authorization of the vaccine will come too late for it to play much of a role in the United States, it is expected to make an important contribution to global vaccine access.
Public Healthinfectioncontroltoday.com

Health Care Workers: Get the COVID-19 Vaccine Now

Paul Sax, MD: “It’s almost inevitable that even though we’re at very low infection rates right now that that's going to increase when the season changes, again, in the fall and winter. Coronaviruses are seasonal.”. There is a little bit of wiggle room in his belief that anybody in health...
Public HealthPosted by
Health

The CDC Will Hold an Emergency Meeting About Heart Inflammation Following COVID-19 Vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it will hold an emergency meeting to discuss a significant number of reports of heart inflammation in people who've received the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The meeting, which will take place on Friday, June 18, will include an update on vaccine safety in light of the reported cases, according to an agenda draft that the CDC posted on its website.
Public Healthamicohoops.net

CDC classifies delta version of COVID-19 as ‘alarming’

(CNN) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now considers the delta variant of the novel coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, a “variant of concern.”. The worrying alternative is given to strains of the virus that scientists believe are more transmissible or may cause more serious disease....
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

NIH study offers new evidence of early SARS-CoV-2 infections in U.S.

A new antibody testing study examining samples originally collected through the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program found evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections in five states earlier than had initially been reported. These findings were published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. The results expand on findings from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that suggested SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was present in the U.S. as far back as December 2019.
Cancerclick orlando

Here’s why some get side effects from COVID-19 vaccines

Why do some people get side effects after COVID-19 vaccines?. Temporary side effects including headache, fatigue and fever are signs the immune system is revving up -- a normal response to vaccines. And they’re common. [TRENDING: Red-headed reptiles roam Fla. | Boy caught in roll-up gate dies | Aiden Fucci’s...