As climate change has risen to the top of the agenda for governments, investors, and companies, it’s becoming clear that traditional abatement strategies won’t get us to the goal of net-zero emissions, even with better energy efficiency and the introduction of vast amounts of renewable energy, biofuels, batteries, and carbon capture. Other innovations will be needed, and among the most promising is low-carbon hydrogen, which will help close the gap in industries that could prove hard to abate otherwise, including heavy-duty transportation, steel manufacturing, and production of fertilizer and methanol.