Equipment Roundup: Deere Sweetens S Series Deals, CNH Grows Reman Business, AGCO-Amity Sold; Morton's Splashboard
In this Equipment Roundup, DTN/Progressive Farmer looks at John Deere automation updates, new lighting packages and improvements for harvesting; CNH Industrial Reman has formed a new partnership with Breizelec; Sweden-based Vaderstad AB has acquired 100% of AGCO-Amity JV, LLC (AAJV), the company that markets the Concord, Wil-Rich and Wishek brands; and Morton Buildings is introducing the industry's first concrete splashboard.