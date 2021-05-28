Most Active Venture Capital Firms in the Greater Bay Area
This List includes venture capital firms in the Greater Bay Area, which is defined as the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma. Information was obtained from Crunchbase and Business Journal research. Round Count counts the total number of rounds an investor invested in — sometimes they invest multiple times in the same company. In case of ties, companies are ranked by number of Bay Area companies invested in 2020.www.bizjournals.com