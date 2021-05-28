Most Active Venture Capital Firms in the Greater Bay Area

United Airlines is doubling down on startup investing with a new venture capital arm. The Chicago-based airline (NASDAQ: UAL) said Thursday that it has launched United Airlines Ventures, a corporate VC fund that will back companies with the "potential to influence the future of travel." Specifically, United plans to invest in companies focused on sustainability, given the airline's goal of net zero emissions by 2050. It will also invest in innovative aerospace companies and other types of technology relevant to its business, United said.