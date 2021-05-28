Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Most Active Venture Capital Firms in the Greater Bay Area

Posted by 
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 20 days ago

This List includes venture capital firms in the Greater Bay Area, which is defined as the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma. Information was obtained from Crunchbase and Business Journal research. Round Count counts the total number of rounds an investor invested in — sometimes they invest multiple times in the same company. In case of ties, companies are ranked by number of Bay Area companies invested in 2020.

www.bizjournals.com
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
752
Followers
2K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Mateo, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
Alameda, CA
Government
City
Alameda, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
Alameda, CA
Business
City
Napa, CA
San Mateo, CA
Business
City
Santa Cruz, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venture Capital Firms#Venture Round#Contra Costa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Venture Capital
News Break
Politics
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

Largest Bay Area LGBTQ-Owned Businesses

This List includes companies that are at least 51% lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender owned, and headquartered in the Greater Bay Area, which is defined as Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties. In case of ties, companywide employees was used as secondary ranking criteria.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

United Airlines launches venture fund to invest in travel tech

United Airlines is doubling down on startup investing with a new venture capital arm. The Chicago-based airline (NASDAQ: UAL) said Thursday that it has launched United Airlines Ventures, a corporate VC fund that will back companies with the "potential to influence the future of travel." Specifically, United plans to invest in companies focused on sustainability, given the airline's goal of net zero emissions by 2050. It will also invest in innovative aerospace companies and other types of technology relevant to its business, United said.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

This week in bankruptcies: P2 Oakland CA LLC, NRZ Enterprise Inc. and 3 more

San Francisco area bankruptcy courts recorded five business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended June 4, 2021. Year to date through June 4, 2021, the court recorded 54 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 10 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.