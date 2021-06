Following news that 15 EU countries are issuing Covid-19 vaccine passports for travel, the debate over whether vaccine passports are fair is growing. The concept of a ‘vaccine passport’ or ‘certificate’ has been around for decades. In a paper or digital form, they are a means of proving that a person has been vaccinated. Some countries – including the United Kingdom and Australia – require them for people who have travelled to regions with yellow fever, like sub-Saharan Africa and South America.