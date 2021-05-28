Cancel
Family Relationships

Can I Bring My Very New Boyfriend to a 4-Year-Old’s Birthday Party?

By Jamilah Lemieux
Slate
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m 34 and have happily been seeing someone for three months. It’s still new, but it’s going well, and he’s very normal, mature, and together. My best friend is hosting a fourth birthday party for her son next month, and I asked if I could bring him as a plus-one. She declined because she isn’t ready to bring someone new into her son’s world and “still has PTSD” from my ex being in her baby shower photos (4.5 years ago!).

