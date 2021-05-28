The New York Mayoral Election Is No Longer Andrew Yang’s To Lose

Andrew Yang, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who is now running for mayor of New York City, said in a recent campaign forum that he supports legalizing psilocybin and marijuana. But when pressed on decriminalizing all currently illicit drugs, the entrepreneur and several of his competitors declined to explicitly embrace the broad policy change. Yang did say, however, that he also supports ending the criminalization of people who use certain opioids. “The war on drugs has been a war on people. We can all see that. I’m for the total decriminalization of cannabis and marijuana, and we have to make sure that communities of color actually participate in the economic gains that are going to result from legalization,” he said. “I’m for the decriminalization of many of these prescription opiates that, frankly, the drug companies have generated billions of dollars of blood money from.” “If you have these drug companies profiting to this level and then turning around—because what happens is a lot of the times people graduate from those prescription drugs to other forms of opiates, and then we’re criminalizing that behavior even though it was induced by this corporate behemoth that made billions of dollars,” he said. “To me this is not so much like a criminal activity problem as it is a public health problem.” Asked specifically to clarify where he stands on decriminalizing all currently illicit substances, Yang said he thinks law enforcement “should not be pursuing people for possession” and then pivoted, saying “I’m for legalization of psilocybin mushrooms, and I’m open to the public policy impact of legalizing other substances.” There seemed to be a reluctance among most of the New York mayoral contenders who participated in the forum, which was hosted by VOCAL-NY, to going on the record and giving a clear…