Arizona Republicans' utterly bonkers "audit" of Maricopa County's presidential ballots is reportedly nearing completion, but the controversy is far from over. It was last month when the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division wrote to Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann (R), explaining that federal officials had reviewed "news reports and complaints regarding the procedures being used for this audit" and was first concerned by a number of reports suggesting the ballots, machines and voter information are no longer under the control of state and local elections officials, aren't being kept secure, and are at risk of "being lost, stolen, altered, compromised or destroyed."