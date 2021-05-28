The $240 Million Game: Swans, Bees Vie for Sports’ Biggest Prize

The fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.Manchester City will be looking to defend the title they won last term - a third in four years under manager Pep Guardiola - while dethroned champions Liverpool will be hoping for a better season than the one that ended with them third.Manchester United finished second behind their rivals but will be optimistic a true title challenge is just around the corner as they hope to end their wait for a first league title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. Their first game is a derby against local rivals Leeds United...