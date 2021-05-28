Cancel
The $240 Million Game: Swans, Bees Vie for Sports’ Biggest Prize

By Eben Novy-Williams
The biggest financial prize in team sports will be awarded over the weekend, in a showdown between two second-division British soccer clubs nicknamed the Swans and the Bees. At stake in Saturday’s game between Swansea City AFC and Brentford FC, known colloquially as the “world’s richest game,” is the highly coveted final spot in the English Premier League next season. That’s worth at least $240 million over the next three years, according to Deloitte, and potentially hundreds of millions more depending on the winner’s success at the next level.

