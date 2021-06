China on Friday hit out at a "bandit-like" US government after Washington banned imports of solar panel materials from a Chinese company and placed trade restrictions on four others for alleged use of forced labour in Xinjiang. The White House said in a statement Thursday that the use of forced labour was part of Beijing's systematic effort to repress millions of ethnic Uyghurs and other minorities in the far-west region. Washington said that Hoshine Silicon Industry would not be able to sell its products in the United States due to "reasonable indications" of forced labour in its manufacturing process. The Commerce Department also announced that Hoshine and four other Xinjiang firms would be subject to tight restrictions on their ability to acquire US commodities, software and technology.