New on HBO Max in June 2021: All the new movies and shows

By Molly Edwards
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are plenty of new movies and TV shows hitting HBO Max this month, including some major theatrical releases – In the Heights and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will both debut on the streamer at the same time as they hit the big screen this June.

Related
Prescott, IASioux City Journal

New Movies

'THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT' (Rated R for terror, violence and some disturbing images) The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession. 'SPIRIT UNTAMED' (Rated PG for some adventure action) Lucky Prescott's life is changed forever when she moves from her home...
Moviesthesavvyscreener.com

HBO Max’s New ‘Conjuring’ Tale

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, a third film starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, debuts today, June 4, on HBO Max. The movie, also premiering today in theaters, will remain on HBO Max for just 31 days. Inspired by...
TV & Videostalkandroid.com

The new ad-supported HBO Max tier is live

The ad-supported tier of HBO Max is finally live, offering a premium-ish experience for $10 a month with a number of missing features. The new tier gives users a $5 saving each month in return for watching a few ads with every program and being limited to streaming in 1080P quality, which is admittedly not a big deal if you don’t have a 4K TV yet.
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

How HBO Max’s hot new comedy took down the toxic man in ‘every single stand-up club’

The following contains spoilers from Episode 8 of “Hacks” on HBO Max. #MeToo has rid Hollywood of many sexual predators and empowered women in the entertainment industry to speak out against assault and harassment of all kinds. But what about the women of earlier eras who managed to persist — and perhaps even thrive — in a toxic environment? Were they resilient survivors, complicit enablers or a little bit of both?
Moviescityweekly.net

Movie Reviews: New Releases for June 4

It takes a Costco-size pair of cojones to make a visual nod to The Exorcist in your movie about demonic possession, as this third "official" Conjuring installment does when we get a shot from behind of a fedora-wearing priest arriving at night at a house where a child—young David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard)—is being tormented by a demon. During the ensuing ritual, Arne Johnson (Ruairi O’Connor), the boyfriend of David’s sister, invites the dark spirit to take him instead, and Arne subsequently commits a murder where demonologists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) attempt to prove that … well, it’s right there in the subtitle. Director Michael Chaves (the Conjuring universe spinoff The Curse of La Llorona) has a different visual style from James Wan, but has a solid sense for slow-burn tension in his set pieces. And Wilson and Farmiga remain earnestly committed to their characters’ sense of divine mission. Unfortunately, by turning the narrative into something more akin to a whodunnit/slasher movie than a haunted house chiller, The Devil Made Me Do It lacks the power to be truly unsettling. Except for that opening sequence, that is, when it’s obvious that if you’re gonna steal, you might as well steal from the best. Available June 4 in theaters and via HBO Max. (PG-13)
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Report: Warner Bros.’ Blue Beetle Movie May Premiere on HBO Max

Report: Warner Bros.’ Blue Beetle Movie May Premiere on HBO Max. In addition to its upcoming theatrical slate, Warner Bros. also has a handful of live-action DC films exclusively on HBO Max in the next few years. Now, it looks like the studio’s long-in-the-works Blue Beetle movie might be among those films.
Movies/Film

DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ Movie Might Be Heading Straight to HBO Max

Warner Bros. might be sending Blue Beetle straight to streaming. The Latino-led superhero movie will reportedly join Batgirl as an HBO Max release, per a new report, which means two of Warner’s minority-led DC Comics releases might skip theaters altogether. Buried in a report from the Los Angeles Times on...
Moviesgetindianews.com

The Conjuring 3 Movie Release Date On HBO Max!

One of the most interesting and horror movies is ready to release on the OTT Platform and in theatres as well. Yes, we are talking about the most horror movie titled “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” which is also known as The Conjuring 3. Earlier, the movie has been released in the United Kingdom on 26 May 2021. The movie has got an immense response from UK viewers. Now, the movie is all set to release in the United States. The movie is scheduled to be released on 04 June 2021 (today) in the US theatres and also on the OTT platform HBO Max.
Theater & DanceState News

"In The Heights" to release on HBO Max June 11

Fans are ecstatic as the day nears when "In the Heights" is available to stream on HBO Max and in theatres. The hit Broadway production will be airing on June 11 for viewers nationwide. "In the Heights" tells the story of a local bodega owner living on the beloved block...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Emerald Fennell Teases ‘Big and Scary’ Zatanna Movie at HBO Max

Emerald Fennell Teases ‘Big and Scary’ Zatanna Movie at HBO Max. After many rumors, the Zatanna solo movie has been confirmed at HBO Max. The project will see Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell working on the script, which will bring for the first time in a live-action movie one of the most powerful sorceresses in the DC Universe. Fennell recently won the Oscar for her Promising Young Woman script, and it appears that she has big plans for Zatanna, which she envisions being as dark as it needs to be.
TV & Videosramascreen.com

HBO Max To Celebrate IN THE HEIGHTS And Other Iconic Series And Movies With Interactive New York City Tour

New York City has inspired some of the most incredible stories on HBO Max. This month, the streamer will invite fans on location to explore memorable moments from these stories with a self-guided, interactive, and rewards-driven walking tour in honor of the feature film release of “In the Heights,” the Warner Bros. Pictures film debuting June 10 in theaters and on HBO Max (exclusive to the ad-free subscription tier). The tour will also feature other HBO Max series and movies filmed in the city.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Blue Beetle movie heading to HBO Max worries Batgirl and Supergirl fans

It seems that the upcoming first DC movie with a Latino superhero will be a Blue Beetle HBO Max exclusive. According to a report, the Blue Beetle movie will be exclusive to Warner Bros Discovery’s HBO Max streaming service and will not release in theaters. While angering some DC fans, it has also worried them with the seeming confirmation that the Batgirl movie will also go the same way, and possibly the Supergirl movie too.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the best movie on HBO Max ASAP

What separates utopia from dystopia? If you’ve read or watched enough science fiction, the answer probably seems pretty simple. Utopias are a wonderful Jetsons-esque fantasy of humanity reaching their fullest potential. And dystopias are dire and dirty, a vision of Mad Max’s Wasteland. But what if a dystopia looked utopian? What if, behind the perfect walls of a crystalline city where people lived only for pleasure, there was something darker, a sinister truth that could shake the world’s very foundation if revealed?