New on HBO Max in June 2021: All the new movies and shows

It takes a Costco-size pair of cojones to make a visual nod to The Exorcist in your movie about demonic possession, as this third "official" Conjuring installment does when we get a shot from behind of a fedora-wearing priest arriving at night at a house where a child—young David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard)—is being tormented by a demon. During the ensuing ritual, Arne Johnson (Ruairi O’Connor), the boyfriend of David’s sister, invites the dark spirit to take him instead, and Arne subsequently commits a murder where demonologists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) attempt to prove that … well, it’s right there in the subtitle. Director Michael Chaves (the Conjuring universe spinoff The Curse of La Llorona) has a different visual style from James Wan, but has a solid sense for slow-burn tension in his set pieces. And Wilson and Farmiga remain earnestly committed to their characters’ sense of divine mission. Unfortunately, by turning the narrative into something more akin to a whodunnit/slasher movie than a haunted house chiller, The Devil Made Me Do It lacks the power to be truly unsettling. Except for that opening sequence, that is, when it’s obvious that if you’re gonna steal, you might as well steal from the best. Available June 4 in theaters and via HBO Max. (PG-13)