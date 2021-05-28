New on Disney Plus in June 2021: All the new movies and shows
There's plenty to keep you occupied on Disney Plus this June, and luckily for you we've put everything together into one handy list for you. If you didn't catch Raya and the Last Dragon on Premier Access earlier in the year, good news: it's now available as part of your regular Disney Plus subscription. As well as the new Pixar release Luca, there are also plenty of old favorites like X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Look out for new episodes of Loki and Star Wars: The Bad Batch streaming weekly, too.www.gamesradar.com