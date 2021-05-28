New on Disney Plus in June 2021: All the new movies and shows

The credits for the second episode of Loki may have just given audiences a hint towards who the real villain is. THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS MAJOR SPOILERS FOR LOKI. With just two episodes under its belt, the Disney Plus series has solidified itself as one of the most exciting shows that Disney Plus has produced. As the first episode came to a close, audiences realize that villain of the show is none other than a deviant Loki, meaning Tom Hiddleston’s character is essentially chasing himself. Well, the second episode ended on a reveal that suggested that the deviant was none other than Lady Loki.