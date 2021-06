When we think not only of quality sound, but also of exclusivity, many of us come to mind the products of Bang & Olufsen. The firm has now launched a product that is not usually very common in its range, but that will undoubtedly reach the market offering the best possible functionalities. We talk about the new speaker Bluetooth Beosound Explore, a device that has not been designed to be placed in an elegant living room, but to accompany us in the most extreme outdoor experiences. A speaker that has an ultra resistant construction and also does not renounce the great sound characteristic of the brand.