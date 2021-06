Sixteen years ago today, June 15, 2005, Warner Bros. Pictures released a film titled Batman Begins, the first movie starring the caped crusader in eight years and kickstarting the era of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. We could write a piece about how when this movie was released it was considered "too early" by some to bring Batman back to the big screen, a hilarious anecdote considering the quickness with which superheroes are rebooted in the modern era. Instead we want to mark the occasion of Batman Begins' anniversary by remembering what was the most insane TV spot for the film, the one with Nickelback.