Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Federal authorities seek to protect lesser prairie chicken in Oklahoma, surrounding states

oklahoman.com
 20 days ago

A long-running effort to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act has taken flight once again. The lesser prairie chicken, a species of prairie grouse commonly recognized for its colorful spring mating display and stout build, lives across parts of five states — Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado. Populations of the bird have been in decline for years, due largely to habitat loss and fragmentation, some of which is credited to the installation of energy infrastructure across the region.

www.oklahoman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
City
Kansas, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
New Mexico State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Aerial#Congressional#The Petroleum Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsvanceairscoop.com

Lucas joins in call urging delisting of lesser prairie chicken

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., and several other members of Congress have sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland encouraging her to delist the lesser prairie chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS). The letter to Haaland cited stable population of...
Oklahoma StatePonca City News

Oklahoma delegation seeks millions for community projects

Body WASHINGTON -- For the first time in a decade, lawmakers representing Oklahoma have submitted requests to the House Appropriations Committee for specific projects in their districts. U.S. Rep. Tom Cole has the most expensive wish list at $88 million. Cole is a veteran member of the House Appropriations Committee, the panel that collects all of the information and works on the bills that include the projects.
Animalswildlife.org

USFWS proposes ESA listing for lesser prairie chickens

Under a new proposal from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, lesser prairie chicken (Tympanuchus pallidicinctus) populations would be listed under the Endangered Species Act. The proposal, released on June 1 as part of a legal settlement agreement, cites a dramatic decline in the species’ populations, mostly due to habitat loss and fragmentation.
Kansas, OKJournal Record

Simmons: Lesser prairie chicken issues reemerge

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed listing two distinct population segments – one in New Mexico and southwest Texas and another in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and the northeast Texas Panhandle – of the lesser prairie-chicken under the Endangered Species Act. If that sounds familiar, it’s because the lesser...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Lesser prairie-chicken needs landowners

Lesser prairie-chickens could be headed to the Endangered Species Act lists proposing two population segment boundaries in the High Plains region. The boundaries include a southern district for eastern New Mexico and across the southwest Texas Panhandle where the birds could be considered as endangered and there is a danger of extinction. The northern region, which includes southeastern Colorado, south-central to southwest Kansas, western Oklahoma and northeast Texas Panhandle would be classified as threatened. Birds in this region are considered to become endangered in the foreseeable future.
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Federally protected egrets invade northwest OKC neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood is under invasion. Hundreds of migratory cattle egrets have taken over the treetops. But it's how the birds got there that has residents asking questions. They're not only raising a ruckus, they're creating quite a mess in this typically quiet neighborhood.
Oklahoma Statenews9.com

Federal Surplus Looking To Help More Nonprofits In Oklahoma

You can find just about anything on the Federal Surplus grounds in Oklahoma, a service under the Office of Management and Energy Services umbrella. Like for example, this small arms storage facility that could be repurposed as a storm shelter. “We bring in a lot of stuff and a different...
Barnsdall, OKPawhuska Journal

State and federal officials help Barnsdall seek dam-repair funding

Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley said June 9 that he had been to Oklahoma City the day before and met with representatives of the Oklahoma governor’s office, U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s office and others in regard to securing financing for repairs to the Lake Waxhoma dam. Barnsdall municipal officials, along with...
California StateTimes Union

Protection sought for California fish and lizard species

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A tiny fish native to Southern California streams and a legless, sand-swimming lizard will be studied to determine whether they qualify for protection under the federal Endangered Species Act, a conservation group said Wednesday. The Center for Biological Diversity said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service...
Animalscounty10.com

USFWS responds to concerns raised about grizzly bear family on Togwotee

(Togwotee Pass, WY) – Last week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) along with other State agencies announced their plan to conduct targeted hazing operations for the remainder of June on grizzly bear 863 a.k.a. Felicia and her two cubs who have become habituated to the roadside along Highway 26/287.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Intersection of Grizzly bears and tourists discussed at Wednesday’s management meeting

Plans for a historic number of visitors to national parks coupled with a peaking grizzly bear population have prompted leaders in the Interagency Grizzly Bear Commission to consider how to manage the potential conflicts. One bear specifically, Bear 863, commonly known as “Felicia,” was brought up multiple times as an example of the clash between […] The post Intersection of Grizzly bears and tourists discussed at Wednesday’s management meeting appeared first on Daily Montanan.