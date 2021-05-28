Federal authorities seek to protect lesser prairie chicken in Oklahoma, surrounding states
A long-running effort to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act has taken flight once again. The lesser prairie chicken, a species of prairie grouse commonly recognized for its colorful spring mating display and stout build, lives across parts of five states — Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado. Populations of the bird have been in decline for years, due largely to habitat loss and fragmentation, some of which is credited to the installation of energy infrastructure across the region.www.oklahoman.com