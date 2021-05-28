Flavors Kitchen food truck finds a home at the Simsbury Historical Society

Some food trucks find themselves off the beaten path. Flavors Kitchen — popular mobile purveyors of Caribbean cuisine — has happily parked itself in the 18th century, taking up longterm residence in the parking lot behind the Simsbury Historical Society.

The truck, and vibrant banners promoting its pulled pork and other delicacies, is nestled among the society’s historic buildings at 800 Hopmeadow St. The aroma of expertly spiced fresh-cooked pork and chicken wafts over the gambrel-roofed Hendricks Cottage (built circa 1795) and other beautiful preserved structures on the two-acre property.

You can’t see the truck from the road, but loyal Flavors fans are finding it. The truck is already well known in Simsbury from its numerous appearances at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center, which is just across Iron Horse Boulevard from where the food truck is parked at the back end of the historical society land.

For Mike McCullough and Dee Malave, who’ve built up a strong following for their food truck over the years, a longterm spot in a spacious, easy-to-find location is just what they were hoping for when they started planning to re-emerge after the coronavirus pandemic.

“I didn’t want us to be driving around all the time,” McCullough says. “I was a truck driver by trade, but we knew it would have to be different this year, so we took some time and reinvented how we do things.”

“People think things will just go back to normal, but I don’t think so,” adds Malave.

Before the pandemic, McCullough and Malave would be getting up at 5:30 a.m., then driving to Goshen, Trumbull, New York state and parts unknown. Now, with Flavors Kitchen permanently parked in one location, the Hartford residents can arrive at 8:30 or 9 a.m. so Malave can start to “cook everything fresh.”

Malave, who was born in Puerto Rico and moved to Connecticut in her teens, says her most popular dishes all involve roast pork, but there are also a lot of vegetarian and vegan offerings on the menu, including the flavorful Spanish yellow rice she serves with all the entrees. “Everything is homemade,” she says. “I make my own sofritos, my own empanadas. I’ve been cooking since I was maybe 3 years old. I’m still using some recipes given to me by my grandmother.”

McCullough says he approached the historical society back in December. “We reached out to them. We pitched it to the town.” The grand opening date had to be pushed back a few weeks from early May to late May 26, but otherwise everything has fallen right in place.

Wednesday’s grand opening night was just a few hours long. “I’m surprised we did so well,” McCullough says. “People were saying ‘We’ve been waiting for you guys to come back for a year.

“Simsbury has a lot of things, but they don’t have this kind of food.”

Simsbury Historical Society President Bob Moody says he encouraged the plan after board members Tony Braz and Kevin Gray brought it to him in a “brainstorming session.” Moody calls this “an effort for us to try something different. It’s actually something new for the town, allowing a food truck in one place for that length of time.” He sees it as an example of “community involvement, as we are just emerging out of our shells. We can make the community aware of the diverse populations around us. It’s a different approach.

“It’s also a fundraising opportunity,” Moody continues. The food truck isn’t just paying some rent to the society, it is actively raising donations for it.

“The society is just emerging out of its hiatus,” Moody explains. “We are reopening the gift shop. Soon we will be getting back to a regular schedule of tours, mostly on Saturdays.” For now, people are free to wander the 2-acre property but can’t go inside the buildings, which may reopen on a limited basis in mid-June. The annual garden tour hosted by the Garden Club of Simsbury will happen June 19, and other upcoming events include scarecrow making and Heritage Day will return.

At the historical society board meeting held virtually on Thursday morning, a plan was made for the board to eat together at the food truck that evening. “We thought, ‘Gee, why don’t we get together and sample the cuisine?,” Moody says. “It’s our first face-to-face gathering in a year.”

“The Flavors food truck has quite a following,” Moody says.

Flavors will still occasionally venture out for festivals and other events, but mostly it’s staying put for four days a week, making history in the parking lot of the Simsbury Historical Society. The truck offers online ordering, as well as seating in the lot. It’s open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find them at flavorsfoodtruckct.com .

