The Latest: Delegates approve 16% increase to WHO budget

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 to be a "variant of concern," CNN reports. The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first identified in India and has since been found across the world. It now accounts for most cases of COVID-19 in the UK, having overtaken the Alpha variant that was first identified there and pushing back re-opening plans, NPR adds. Some analyses have suggested that the Delta variant may be as or more transmissible as the Alpha variant, with NPR noting that new estimates suggest it is 50 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant and may lead to a higher number of hospitalizations.