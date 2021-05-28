The Latest: Delegates approve 16% increase to WHO budget

CHICAGO — Even with COVID-19 vaccines now available to all Americans age 12 and up, and with significant progress already made in vaccinating people in the United States, COVID variants continue to appear in the U.S. and abroad, threatening repeated surges of infections, particularly among those without access to vaccinations. With that danger front and center, physicians, residents and medical students at the Special Meeting of the AMA House of Delegates (HOD) today adopted policy to promote equitable resource distribution globally in the fight against COVID-19. To that end, the AMA will explore assistance through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative co-led by the World Health Organization, Gavi, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, as well as all other relevant organizations, for residents of countries with limited financial or technological resources.