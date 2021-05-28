Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Latest: Delegates approve 16% increase to WHO budget

By The Associated Press
bcdemocrat.com
 20 days ago

GENEVA — Member countries of the World Health Organization have approved an “ambitious increase” in the budget for the U.N. health agency at a meeting, with some noting that WHO’s chronic underfunding cripples its ability to protect global health. Delegates at the World Health Assembly on Thursday approved a 16%...

www.bcdemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#U N#The World Health Assembly#Who#Ap#Sri Lankan#Russian#Oxford#European Union#Czechs#Eu#No New Yorker#F 150#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
Country
Poland
Country
Japan
Country
Sri Lanka
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Facebook
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Related
Public HealthPosted by
HealthDay

Health Highlights: June 16, 2021

New York state has reached a milestone of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in 70% of its residents and joined California in lifting many pandemic restrictions on Tuesday. New York's COVID-19 positivity rate climbed as high as 48.2%, making it the highest in the world at one point....
WorldGenomeWeb

CDC Calls Delta "Variant of Concern"

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 to be a "variant of concern," CNN reports. The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first identified in India and has since been found across the world. It now accounts for most cases of COVID-19 in the UK, having overtaken the Alpha variant that was first identified there and pushing back re-opening plans, NPR adds. Some analyses have suggested that the Delta variant may be as or more transmissible as the Alpha variant, with NPR noting that new estimates suggest it is 50 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant and may lead to a higher number of hospitalizations.
Maine Statehomelandprepnews.com

Maine delegation oppose naval destroyer budget elimination

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Angus King (I-ME) joined U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) and Jared Golden (D-ME) in forwarding correspondence to President Joe Biden detailing opposition to the elimination of a DDG-51 Flight III destroyer from the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget. The legislators expressed concerns about the...
Public HealthNBC Miami

WHO Says Covid Is Spreading Faster Than the Global Distribution of Vaccines

The global spread of Covid-19 is moving faster than the global distribution of vaccines, World Health Organization officials said Monday. "That means the risks have increased for people who are not protected, which is most of the world's population," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said during a press briefing. While...
WorldPosted by
Connecting Vets

Former Green Beret Mike Taylor pleads guilty in Japanese court

Mike Taylor and his son Peter have pleaded guilty in a Japanese court, marking the beginning of the next chapter in a saga that spans an international escape and evasion, Lebanese financiers, a defrocked corporate CEO, and a controversial extradition process. The Taylors were accused by the Japanese government of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: US surpasses 600K COVID-19 deaths | Federal watchdog to examine NIH grants, likely including Wuhan funding

Welcome to Tuesday’s Overnight Health Care. The U.S. is one step closer to adding another federal holiday to the calendar after the Senate approved via unanimous consent making Juneteenth a legal holiday. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel,...
Public HealthAMA

AMA urges equitable resource distribution in fight against COVID-19

CHICAGO — Even with COVID-19 vaccines now available to all Americans age 12 and up, and with significant progress already made in vaccinating people in the United States, COVID variants continue to appear in the U.S. and abroad, threatening repeated surges of infections, particularly among those without access to vaccinations. With that danger front and center, physicians, residents and medical students at the Special Meeting of the AMA House of Delegates (HOD) today adopted policy to promote equitable resource distribution globally in the fight against COVID-19. To that end, the AMA will explore assistance through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative co-led by the World Health Organization, Gavi, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, as well as all other relevant organizations, for residents of countries with limited financial or technological resources.
Public Healthphr.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Access in Kenya Illustrates Dire Global Inequity

“It’s been a total nightmare. I’ve called eight different government and private facilities today alone trying to schedule a vaccine appointment for my parents. Each facility has a different set of rules; some even charge for the vaccine – none had available appointments.”. That’s how Suzanne Kidenda, program officer for...
Posted by
Latin Times

CDC Labels Covid-19 Delta Strain From India 'Variant Of Concern'

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now labeled the Delta variant of the coronavirus a “variant of concern”. Also known as B.1.617.2, the Delta variant pertains to the one which was first identified in India and was previously considered by the CDC as a variant of interest. On May 10, the World Health Organization classified the Delta variant as a variant of concern.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

WHO Chief: New COVID-19 Cases Decline for 7 Weeks

The World Health Organization said Monday that while the number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen steadily for seven straight weeks, the virus continues to spread and kill people in Africa, a region with little or no access to vaccines and treatments. Speaking from the agency's headquarters in Geneva, WHO...
Public Healthbiologyreporter.com

WHO chief: Corona virus before vaccination

The head of the World Health Organization referred to the information from the G7 summit. Leaders of rich countries pledged to donate 1 billion vaccines to poor countries within a year. – It’s a big help, but we need more and faster. At the moment, the virus is progressing faster...
Worldstateofpress.com

We didn’t back doubling of vaccine dosing gap By Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The Indian government doubled the gap between the two doses of the AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) COVID-19 vaccine without the agreement of the scientific group that it said recommended the increase, three members of the advisory body told Reuters. The ministry of health announced the decision to change the...
Public Healthnordot.app

WHO warns virus quicker than vaccines after G7 doses pledge

Geneva (AFP) - The WHO warned Monday that Covid-19 was moving faster than the vaccines, and said the G7's vow to share a billion doses with poorer nations was simply not enough. Global health leaders also warned the pledge was too little, too late, with more than 11 billion shots...
Saint Louis, MODaily Journal

BJC HealthCare announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

BJC HealthCare announced Tuesday that it will require COVID-19 vaccines for employees. The system will require employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15. BJC said in a press release that the mid-September deadline was set in anticipation of the upcoming flu season. Colder, dryer weather can make it easier for viruses to spread, and some health experts are concerned that the autumn will bring increased transmission of COVID-19.
California StateVallejo Times-Herald

How are health experts handling California’s reopening?

How safe is it for vaccinated Californians to go about mask-free indoors now that it’s no longer a state requirement?. A good gauge might be to watch what top health experts are doing as California on Tuesday drops its pandemic restrictions on how many people can be inside stores, restaurants and most other indoor places, and the requirement that everyone wear a face mask indoors whether vaccinated or not.