There was once a time in Hollywood where TV westerns served as a way to catapult your career to the next level. After starring in Wanted: Dead or Alive, Steve McQueen became the first TV actor to officially reach movie star status, ultimately being dubbed one of the "coolest" guys in the business. Similarly, after leading the TV show Rawhide, Clint Eastwood went on to become a western icon for playing Dirty Harry and starring in countless box office hits. But despite being two of the biggest stars in the world, did they ever share the screen together?