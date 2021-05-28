Get the News Quiz in Your Inbox

[ since there isn't a network yet??? whoops. sam does it without thinking - which isn't, usually, his style. at least not as of late. but they'd been in a meeting with the other thorne representatives and the topic of the prisoners came up. about their volunteer work to go into the tunnels. one of the...thorne-ians? thornans? had brought up supervision, and what means would be there to make sure the prisoners had stayed in line, and sam just. spoke up. which, alright, that has been more his style of late. but agreeing to go down into the tunnels with them. doing so without a second's hesitation or thought. maybe sam should have considered the pros and the cons. considered how little they know of this place and whatever this giant frostwurm is supposed to be.