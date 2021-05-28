Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Get the News Quiz in Your Inbox

Slate
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science. Questions are multiple-choice, and time is of the...

slate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The News Quiz#Feminism#Slatester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Science
News Break
Sports
Related
TV & Videossecurityboulevard.com

The Hacker Mind Podcast Hits 10,000 Downloads

The Hacker Mind, hosted by Robert Vamosi, has gained over 10,000 downloads within its first seven months. Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music, The Hacker Mind features twenty bi-weekly episodes since its release in July 2020. Most recently, The Hacker Mind was named to the “Top 15 Security Hacking Podcasts You Must Follow in 2021” and boasts a notable guestlist.
Facebookpugetsound.edu

Getting your classmates excited!

Personal outreach. When it comes to reunion, there’s nothing more powerful than hearing from a classmate. Your call, email, or note letting them know that you’re attending will encourage them to join! Share the reasons why you attend reunion, or why you’ve decided to rally your classmates as a volunteer. You can also direct them to our reunion website (pugetsound.edu/reunionweekend) for up-to-date details and registration information.
Gladwin, MIGladwin County Record

Editor's Inbox

I would like to thank everyone that shared in my retirement party from Mr. M’s. Your kind words and thoughtfulness are very much appreciated. I have made so many friends and great relationships in my almost 30 years of being part of Mr. M’s. I will miss being around our...
TV & VideosSlate

Decoder Ring Summer Season

The culture of the past has never been more accessible. And yet so many of its mysteries remain unresolved. That’s where Decoder Ring comes in, taking listeners on unexpected voyages to find larger truths. On every episode of the podcast, host Willa Paskin takes on a cultural question, object, idea,...
IndustryPosted by
iHeartRadio

McCormick Is Warning Customers To Check Their Spices

Even people who don't cook very often have spices laying around - who can get through life without some black pepper? However, if you move through your seasoning too slowly, it winds up sitting on your shelf for years, and it turns out that happens to a lot of people. So many in fact that McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has issued a warning to its customers.
Technologydreamwidth.org

IC Inbox - Abraxas

[ since there isn't a network yet??? whoops. sam does it without thinking - which isn't, usually, his style. at least not as of late. but they'd been in a meeting with the other thorne representatives and the topic of the prisoners came up. about their volunteer work to go into the tunnels. one of the...thorne-ians? thornans? had brought up supervision, and what means would be there to make sure the prisoners had stayed in line, and sam just. spoke up. which, alright, that has been more his style of late. but agreeing to go down into the tunnels with them. doing so without a second's hesitation or thought. maybe sam should have considered the pros and the cons. considered how little they know of this place and whatever this giant frostwurm is supposed to be.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

[Quiz] When and how will you get scouted?

Many of the most popular K-Pop idols today, were scouted in some of the most unusual ways. K-Pop sure has a reputation of spotting the diamonds in the rough through the strangest of methods, and it almost always pays off without a doubt. Have you ever fantasized about being out and about and being randomly approached by a K-Pop talent manager? If that sounds that like you, take this quiz just for fun, and let's find out when and how you will get scouted in a K-Pop group!
Collegesprogressive-charlestown.com

Getting fooled by fake news

Overconfidence in news judgement and false news susceptibility. A new study published in Proceedings of National Academics of Sciences finds that individuals who falsely believe they are able to identify false news are more likely to fall victim to it. In the article, Ben Lyons, assistant professor of communication at the University of Utah, and his colleagues examine the concern about the public's susceptibility to false news due to their inability to recognize their own limitations in identifying such information.
Roswell, NMPosted by
Roswell Today

Your Roswell lifestyle news

(ROSWELL, NM) Life in Roswell has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Technologyualrpublicradio.org

Support Your Favorite NPR Podcasts With Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

Starting today public radio podcast listeners can purchase subscriptions for individual shows through Apple subscriptions channels, making it easy to support their favorite NPR podcasts. Subscribers will enjoy sponsor-free versions of leading NPR shows across news, business, culture, and more, including "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross, "How I Built This...
Podcastnonfictionauthorsassociation.com

How to Interview Guests for Your Blog, Podcast or Videos

I started blogging in 2004, before blogging became a popular way to add content to websites. Back then I had to create a web page for each new article I wrote and format everything manually. It was a tedious process, but I was motivated by the opportunity to educate my audience and build what I called an “online magazine.”
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The Weekspot podcast: our favourite things from E3 2021

It was a weird E3. A lot of video games we already knew about, and more CG trailers than we might like, but there were still some notable announcements and gameplay reveals. While Kevin Hart didn't seem too pleased with his involvement in the festivities, those watching at home had an alright time.
Softwarelifewire.com

How to Turn on AirPlay on a Mac

To screen mirror: Select the AirPlay icon in the menu bar > choose your compatible TV > enter a passcode if necessary. Within apps like Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, or Apple TV, look for the AirPlay audio or display icon. AirPlay works with most Macs 2011 and later and compatible...
Family Relationshipsmy40.tv

AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 90

WLOS — LISTEN HERE:. This week the Moms have an emotional conversation with perhaps the ultimate AnchorMOM. Meet Latricia Thomas. She’s an award-winning evening anchor, managing editor and mother of three. Latricia is an advocate for supporting those with Down Syndrome as she navigates the joy and challenges of her own journey.
MotorsportsAsphalt & Rubber

Paddock Pass Podcast Episode 215 – WorldSBK at Misano

Episode 211 of the Paddock Pass Podcast is out, and this one is a WorldSBK show, which means that this one sees Steve English and Gordon Ritchie on the mics. The pair talk about the WorldSBK round at Misano, and the superbike racing action that ensued at the Italian track.
TV & Videosvoxmedia.com

Recode’s Land of the Giants Podcast Launches “Delivery Wars” in Collaboration with Eater

Today, Recode’s award-winning narrative franchise, Land of the Giants, and Eater have teamed up to kick off a special mini-series, “Delivery Wars.” Hosted by food writer and host of See Something, Say Something, Ahmed Ali Akbar, the new series will explore how food delivery became a multi-billion dollar industry, and the effects it has had on restaurants, workers, and consumers.
BusinessMacRumors Forums

Apple Launches Podcasts Subscriptions

Update: Apple has now announced that Apple Podcast Subscriptions for shows and channels is rolling out worldwide, showcasing a large number of new shows, groups of podcasts, and channels. When listeners purchase a subscription to a show, they automatically follow the show and the page is updated with a Subscriber...
Computersshakeuplearning.com

Using Google Tools in the World Languages Classroom – SULS0114

Carolina Ramirez has been teaching for 15 years. She is a World Language Certified Teacher K-12. She has an M.Ed. in Technology. Carolina is originally from Peru and a native Spanish speaker. Last year, she launched her YouTube Channel to support educators in Latin America. In this episode, Kasey and...