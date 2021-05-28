Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder Reveals His Backup Batman If Ben Affleck Rejected the Role

hypebeast.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder recently revealed that he kept a backup Batman in mind, had Ben Affleck turned down the role for the 2016, Snyder directed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In a new interview with Happy Sad Confused, Snyder disclosed that he initially thought Affleck would turn down the role, resulting him to have to give Batman to another actor. He divulged that he was close to calling Matthias Schoenaerts, who starred as Bruce Wayne in Rust and Bone, to be the next Batman.

hypebeast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Trevante Rhodes
Person
Matthias Schoenaerts
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Amy Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rust And Bone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Army
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Addresses Dwayne Johnson Trying To Save The SnyderVerse

For weeks on end following the release of HBO Max’s Justice League, Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. were the Ross and Rachel of the movie business. Countless reports made the rounds online that said the filmmaker was poised to be invited back into the fold to continue the SnyderVerse, while just as many circulated claiming the exact opposite.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Says Black Adam Could Fit Into His SnyderVerse

Warner Bros. and DC Films have been so indecisive about the short and long-term future of their comic book blockbusters that it took seven years just to officially give the franchise a name, with the DC Extended Universe never actually being confirmed as the shared mythology’s moniker by anyone from either studio until HBO Max launched last year.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Zack Snyder Won’t Hit The Road With ‘Ghost Rider’

Zack Snyder–fresh off his Army of the Dead–is a hot horror commodity right now. But it looks like he’s not interested in resurrecting the cinematic career of Marvel’s Ghost Rider. Snyder–who also has an impressive super-hero resume with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League–reportedly...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ben Affleck Reportedly Open To Voicing Batman In Animation

By the time The Flash arrives in November 2022, Ben Affleck will have surpassed Christian Bale for the amount of time spent as a live-action Batman. Christopher Nolan’s Caped Crusader was cast in September 2003 and remained in the role until The Dark Knight Rises was released in July 2012, while Zack Snyder’s version was announced to the world in August of 2013, with the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut taking Affleck past the nine-year mark.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Star Wars Movie That Zack Snyder Was Working On

There’s one reason for Zack Snyder to stay away from Star Wars that really makes sense, and it’s the one that a lot of people talk about when it comes down to why Star Wars fans are looked askance by a lot of people. The toxic fanbase that watches over the Star Wars franchise like a bunch of nitpicking hawks tends to believe that they’re arbiters of what should and shouldn’t be accepted in any Star Wars story, and given that Snyder was going to create his own story without any recognizable characters it’s fair to say that it’s best it hasn’t come out. He was going to attempt this after the prequels that George Lucas put out, but after a while, he simply didn’t do it and went on to other projects. It’s likely for the best since Snyder does enjoy taking on his own projects as he’s admitted, without having to worry about the continuity of anything and how it will fit into the grander story that it’s supposed to connect to.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reportedly Wants Zack Snyder To Direct Their Dracula Movie

The filmography of Zack Snyder would make it obvious that he’s someone who enjoys diving into the realms of heightened fantasy, with none of his nine features to date taking place in anything that even remotely resembles our reality. That could all change in the future, though, especially if he gets around to directing drama Horse Latitudes, which he recently revealed he wants to be his next effort behind the camera after developing it for over a decade.
Moviesepicstream.com

Zack Snyder Reveals Clash with WB Over [SPOILERS] Almost Led to Snyder Cut's Demise

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's no longer a secret to a lot of DC fans that Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. have never seen eye-to-eye on many things and it turned out to be detrimental to the entire DC Extended Universe. This, of course, resulted in the director's controversial Justice League exit in 2017. However, the clamor from Zack's supporters to have the Snyder Cut released was just too much for WB to ignore, and thankfully, they ended up doing the right thing but releasing the famed project, but not without one final meddling.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Ben Affleck’s morning drive

I don’t know if these shots of Ben Affleck were taken in the morning – the photo agency doesn’t specify. So this is my assumption, based on his morning hair and sleepy vibes, as he’s pulling away from Jennifer Lopez’s LA home yesterday. When it first broke that Ben and...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how Ben Affleck wants to return as Batman

Actor Ben Affleck will play Batman again in The Flash (2022) movie, but then he wants to continue being the Dark Knight. When the movie is released The Flash, the actor Ben Affleck will have played Bruce Wayne 4 times thanks to movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016) and League of Justice (2017 and 2021).
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League’s Zack Snyder Reveals Whether He’s Heard From Warner Bros. Following The Movie’s Release

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder is a filmmaker known for his unique visual palette, one that has been utilized in the comic book genre a number of times. After years of fan campaigns, the Snyder Cut of Justice League finally arrived this year. Now the titular director has revealed whether he’s heard back from Warner Bros. since it hit HBO Max.
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Jennifer Lopez Moving in With Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted visiting schools in L.A. after hanging with Ben Affleck at his Brentwood home. The pair, who were previously engaged, have been spotted on multiple romantic outings recently, though neither have confirmed their renewed romance. Lopez shares Max and Emme, 13, with her ex Mark Anthony;...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Upping His Style Game: Ben Affleck Struts Around Santa Monica In Cool Leather Jacket As Romance With Jennifer Lopez Heats Up — Photos

Looking better than ever! Ben Affleck was out and about in Santa Monica after picking up his son, Samuel at swim lessons on Tuesday, June 1, and he looked good doing it!. The 48-year-old actor was spotted clad in all black, sporting sunglasses and a face mask while walking around the city alongside his nine-year-old son. He stylishly paired the open black leather jacket with a dark tee underneath, along with black jeans, and a pop of white with his fresh looking sneakers.