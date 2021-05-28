Zack Snyder Reveals His Backup Batman If Ben Affleck Rejected the Role
Zack Snyder recently revealed that he kept a backup Batman in mind, had Ben Affleck turned down the role for the 2016, Snyder directed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In a new interview with Happy Sad Confused, Snyder disclosed that he initially thought Affleck would turn down the role, resulting him to have to give Batman to another actor. He divulged that he was close to calling Matthias Schoenaerts, who starred as Bruce Wayne in Rust and Bone, to be the next Batman.hypebeast.com