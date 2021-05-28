Rare KAWS 'UNTITLED (STORMTROOPERS)' Hits Phillips Auction Block

If you’ve read a 20th century art history textbook, you may know the story: In 1961, the Italian artist Piero Manzoni created an edition of 90 cans of Artist’s Shit and sold them for their weight in gold. The one-liner artwork, editions of which have sold for over $250,000 since, reads like a meme (or NFT) before its time. And it contains two truths that have become increasingly unavoidable in today’s relating: 1) That labelling something as “culture” makes it more valuable, and 2) that other people valuing something matters more than what it’s actually worth.