Technical Tidbits 5/28: Georgia Tech Baseball advances in ACC Tournament

It’s that time of year once again. After a year’s absence because of health and safety concerns, the NCAA Baseball Tournament, or as some of us like to call it, “the field of 64” on the road to Omaha, was announced earlier this week. The Atlantic Coast Conference will be well represented as eight teams heard their names called to be a part of the event. This is the fifth time since 2010 that eight programs have made the field. It is the 17th straight year that at least six have made the tournament. When it comes to college baseball, the ACC is one of the best leagues in the country. Here are the eight teams and where their journeys will begin.