MICHAEL JORDAN HIT ‘THE LAST SHOT’ FOR CHICAGO’S 6TH TITLE & RECORD 6TH FINALS MVP. The Bulls blazed through the early rounds of the Eastern Conference playoffs before escaping a tight seven-game series against the Larry Bird-coached Indiana Pacers in the Conference Finals. John Stockton, Karl Malone, and the Utah Jazz awaited them in the title series, itching for revenge after falling short the previous year in six games. Chicago lost the first game in overtime before winning three straight, including a historical Game 4 96-54 blowout. They would be unable to close out the series at home in Game 5 and traveled to Utah for Game 6.